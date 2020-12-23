Catholic churches announce Masses for New Year’s

Hays Daily News

The Catholic churches in Hays and surrounding areas have announced their Mass schedules for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Masses on New Year’s Eve are: Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1805 Vine, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (Spanish); St. Joseph, 215 W. 13th, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.; St. Nicholas of Myra, 2901 E. 13th, 5 p.m.

Masses on New Year’s Day, 2021, are: Immaculate Heart of Mary, 9 a.m.; Munjor, 8 a.m.; St. Joseph, 9 a.m.; St. Nicholas of Myra, 9:30 a.m.

North Oak changes Dec. 27 service times

North Oak Community Church, 3000 Oak St., will change the times of its in-person worship services on Sunday, Dec. 27. Communion will be observed during both services at 9 and 10:30 a.m.

There will be no Sunday school or children’s church that day.

Episcopal Church plans special services

St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 2900 Canal Blvd., has special in-person services planned the next two Sundays. A service of “Lessons and Carols” will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 27.

The children’s Epiphany Pageant will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. It will feature a celebration of the Three Kings, followed by a reception with a King’s cake and other treats, said the Rev. Shay Craig, vicar.

Trinity Lutheran changes worship time

Trinity Lutheran Church, 2703 Fort St., will change to an 11 a.m. worship time beginning Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. It currently meets at 8:30 a.m.

Because the church’s pastor, the Rev. Brenda Roger, serves churches in both Dorrance and Hays, the two churches switch meeting times every six months. Trinity will continue meeting at 11 a.m. until June 2021.

The church meets in-person and on Zoom. More information about the Zoom option is available by calling (785) 625-2044.

Bible study offered in Spanish

Hays Family Worship Center will be starting an in-person Bible study titled “The God I Never Touched,” at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The free Bible study will be offered in Spanish only.

The center is located in Building 153 at 1651 Yocemento Ave. No advance registration for the Bible study is required. Social distancing protocols will be observed.

The center, pastored by the Rev. Darrell Sutton, has worship services at 7 p.m. Fridays. More information about the center is available at www.haysfwc.com.