Faith briefs

Hays Daily News

North Oak to install new pastor on Jan. 17

The Rev. Josh Gelatt (pronounced Gi-lette) will be installed as the new lead pastor at North Oak Community Church, 3000 Oak St., at both services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 17.

Performing the installation ceremony will be the Rev. Tim Sullivan, district minister of the U.S. Mennonite Brethren. The Rev. Larry Chute, who has served as interim pastor, will also participate.

Gelatt of Jackson, Mich., has more than 15 years experience as a lead pastor. Since 2016, Gelatt has served in that role at Cascades Baptist Church in Jackson. From 2010 to 2016, he was senior pastor at Grace Chapel in West Liberty, Ohio. From 2006 to 2010, he was pastor at Indian River Baptist Church in Indian River, Mich.

Gelatt has a Bachelor of Arts in Biblical studies and psychology from Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids, Mich. He holds a Masters of Counseling from Cornerstone and a Masters of Divinity from Grand Rapids Theological Seminary. He is currently a student in the Ph.D. Biblical Theology Program at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City, Mo. He is a state-certified licensed professional counselor in Michigan.

Gelatt and his wife, Amy, a native of India, have three grown children, sons Caleb and Peter and daughter Remi.

The 8:30 a.m. service will be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook Page.

Options to present workshop on human trafficking

Options Domestic and Sexual Violence Services will present a workshop on human trafficking in the state of Kansas at noon Thursday, Jan. 14.

The hour-long free workshop, titled “Kansas Human Trafficking Overview: What You Should Know” will be presented on Zoom. Jennifer Montgomery, director of Human Trafficking Education and Outreach in the office of Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, will give the live presentation.

Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions at the end of Montgomery’s presentation, according to a news release.

Montgomery also serves as chair of the Kansas Human Trafficking Advisory Board. She will give an overview of what human trafficking looks like in Kansas, sex trafficking, labor trafficking, Kansas-specific statistics, characteristics of victims and traffickers, techniques for recruitment, and red flags to watch for.

Registration is available at (800) 794-4624 or by emailing carla@help4abuse.com. Registration closes Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Options is a non-profit agency “dedicated to providing options for help, hope, and healing to victims of violence and abuse,” according to its website. The agency provides services to 18 counties in Northwest Kansas, including Ellis County.

Martin Luther King Service Day activities planned

The Office of Student Engagement at Fort Hays State University has planned a service day to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, in the Black and Gold Room of the Memorial Union.

Staff will be collecting hygiene and cleaning supplies to donate to those in need locally. In addition, participants may write cards and uplifting messages to individuals in long-term care facilities.

Needed items include shampoo, soap, razors, shaving cream, and cleaning products. Curbside drop-off will also be available in the Union’s circle drive.

More information is available at (785) 628-4664.

Bible study will be offered in Spanish

Hays Family Worship Center will be starting an in-person Bible study titled “The God I Never Touched,” at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11. The free Bible study will be offered in Spanish only.

The center is located in Building 153 at 1651 Yocemento Ave. No advance registration for the Bible study is required. Social distancing protocols will be observed.

The center, pastored by the Rev. Darrell Sutton, has worship services at 7 p.m. Fridays. More information about the center is available at www.haysfwc.com.

Ministerial Alliance to meet Jan. 13

The Ellis County Ministerial Alliance (ECMA) will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2703 Fort St.

A Zoom option is also available. More information on that is available from Board Secretary Becky Rogowski at (785) 625-2847.

Presentations to the board must be scheduled in advance with the ECMA president at president@ourecma.com.