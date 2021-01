Hays Daily News

Maynard Evans, Hays will celebrate his 100th birthday Feb. 4, 2021.

He is a retired Chief Gunner's Mate in the U.S Navy who served in World War II and the Korean War.

Many people remember him in Hays as the Schwinn bicycle dealer and knife sharpener at Evans Bike Shop and later running Evans New and Used Shop. He now resides at Via Christi in Hays.

His children are Diane and Harry; and his grandchildren are Evan and Malea Schukman.