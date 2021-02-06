Ellis High School, Snowball Royalty 2021

Ellis High School Press Release

The 2021 Snowball Royalty candidates will be recognized between the varsity basketball games on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 in the Ellis Jr./Sr. High School gymnasium.

Pictured:

Back Row (L-R, Freshmen): Ava Reed, daughter Darin & April Reed; Kaishen Brack, son of Joe Vallery and Margo Brack; Kaydawn Haag, daughter of Ron & Latisha Haag; Austin Carroll, son of Matt & Nicole Carroll; and Kylee Pfeifer, daughter of Brandon & Chandra Pfeifer.

3 rd Row (L-R, Sophomores): Harlie Bittel, daughter of Blake Bittel and Kristi Bittel; Dakota Metzler, son of Jim & Becky Metzler; Hannah Schiel, daughter of Jared & Beth Schiel; and Myah McCoy, daughter of Casey & Melanie McCoy.

2 nd Row (L-R, Juniors): Michelle Gottschalk, daughter of Dean and Julie Gottschalk; Tanner Kohlrus, son of Travis & Susie Kohlrus; Faith Fondoble, daughter of Matt & Sharona Fondoble; Sam Honas, son of Randy and Wendy Honas; Lakyn Fischer, daughter of DJ and Julie Fischer; and Easton Burton, son of Corey & Amy Burton.

Front Row (L-R, Seniors): Kassidy Winter, daughter of Vic and Joan Winter; Brady Frickey, son of Brad and Stacy Frickey; Michaela Keller, daughter of Michael & Vanessa Keller; Zach Schiel, son of Jared and Beth Schiel; Abigail North, daughter of Travis and Ava North; and Clay Shaw, son of Doug & Jill Shaw.