Beginner-friendly Hansen painting class

Hansen Museum press release

LOGAN — The Hansen Museum Continuing Education Program is pleased to welcome certified Bob Ross instructor Sandy Seamone to teach two Joy of Painting classes on February 20th and 21st . On Saturday, February 20th , the class will paint “Witch’s House,” and on Sunday, February 21st , “Storm Coming”. Class will be held in the Logan City Building at 108 Mill Street, Logan, KS, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with an hour-long lunch break each day.

The Bob Ross method is designed to be a fun and simple way to paint. Sandy learned from the happy tree guy himself. Implementing the soft-spoken, supportive ways of her mentor, Sandy creates a classroom with a relaxing and light-hearted atmosphere. All painting supplies are provided, and no previous experience is necessary. Young and old alike will enjoy the camaraderie of these classes. Students need only bring a roll of paper towels.

Call the Museum to register or find the registration form on our website (hansenmuseum.org) under Classes & Workshops. Register by February 12th and pay $70.00 per day; after February 12th, pay $75.00 per day. Discounts are available for Patron and Sustaining Hansen Museum Members.

This enjoyable learning opportunity is brought to you through the Hansen Museum Continuing Education Program, underwritten by the Dane G. Hansen Foundation. For more information, please call 785-689-4846.

Currently, the Museum is closed to the public while under renovation. The Museum office staff will be available by phone (785-689-4846) or email (director@hansenmuseum.org) during our usual weekday office hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (closed for the noon hour).