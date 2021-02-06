Hays High's Vilaysing places in statewide essay contest

Hays Masonic Lodge 195 press release

Three Ellis County students, two from Hays High School, and one from Ellis High School, submitted essays as part of the Kansas Masonic Essay Contest. Essay submissions discussed the application of Masonic values such as: promoting morality, lifting the oppressed, respecting the laws of our government, and extending charity, and were judged based on content and form.

The three students were judged locally, with one student from each school eligible to be advanced to the next round, which came with a chance to earn the first place spot, and $4,000. Gace Eck of Ellis, and Ashley Vilaysing of Hays were selected to represent Ellis County in the state level contest.

Tim Miller, of the Hays Lodge said, "Ashley's essay was particularly moving, and addressed some of the biggest issues of our time. We are thrilled that she placed so highly. The entire community can be proud of her work."

Vilaysing's submission was equally well received at the state level, and she was awarded 4th place, which comes with a $1,000 prize.