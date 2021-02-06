Hays senior food bank has openings

Kansas Food Bank press release

The Kansas Food Bank and Community Assistance Center have openings for the USDA program to help provide monthly food boxes to low income seniors. The Commodity Supplemental Food Program is available in Ellis County to persons age 60 and above who qualify by meeting income requirements.

Interested seniors must fill out an application and provide the following: proof of ID, proof of income (Social Security Statement) and proof of address. Once approved, they will receive a monthly food box.

Income guidelines are as follows:

Household Size / Gross Income

1-$1,383

2-$1,868

3-$2,353

4-$2,839

Applications are available by calling Debi at the Kansas Food Bank 316-265-3663.

Food packages include a variety of foods, such as nonfat dry and ultra-high temperature fluid milk, juice, farina, oats, ready-to-eat cereal, rice, pasta, peanut butter, dry beans, canned meat, poultry or fish, and canned fruits and vegetables.

The Kansas Food Bank collects and distributes donated and low-cost nutritious food to more than 500 hunger relief partners in its 85-county service area. In 2020 more than 14 million meals were provided, helping to feed nearly 215,300 different Kansans. Hunger-relief partners include food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, schools in the Food4Kids backpack program, and Bob Box senior box programs. In addition, the Food Bank takes a leadership role in identifying and addressing hunger needs affecting Kansans. For more information, visit www.kansasfoodbank.org.