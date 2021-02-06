Natoma schools celebrate Kansas Day

Laah Tucker, American Legion Auxiliary Release

Since January 31, 1861, the motto ad astra per aspera, "to the stars through difficulties", continues to represent the individual and collective Kansas history of a tenacious people who were the original Native tribes, followed by courageous immigrants seeking America's freedom on the Great Plains.

The pandemic did not deter Kansas history to be relived as the Natoma USD 399 and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 109 provided a 160th Kansas Day Celebration.

Students Pre-K through 6th grades were presented Kansas Native Tribal Homes with original 1800 era photographs, stories, maps, history, and artifacts from the Kansas Museum in Topeka. Kristi Mettlen, Title I and NES head teacher, with Auxiliary members Shawna Dunlap and Linda Crawford presented the life and times of a bygone era.

The American Legion Auxiliary has underwritten the celebration for ten years by renting historical educational trunks from the Kansas Historical Museum, Topeka, offering tasty theme snacks, and crafts.