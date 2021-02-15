FHSU announces fall 2020 graduates

FHSU press release

A total of 955 students completed associate, bachelor’s or graduate degrees at Fort Hays State University in the fall 2020 term.

Graduates are listed with their degrees and majors and, in parentheses, areas of concentration. The university conferred 265 graduate degrees (master’s, Education Specialist and Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees), 662 bachelor’s degrees and 28 associate degrees. Of those, 16 students graduated with two degrees. Graduates who requested privacy are included in the count but omitted from this listing.

FHSU does not release degree lists until transcripts have been verified as having met all requirements for graduation.

Graduates are arranged alphabetically by home county, city and ZIP. Graduates from other states are listed alphabetically by state, city and ZIP. International students are listed by country and city.

The complete list of summer 2020 graduates of Fort Hays State University can be viewed at: https://bit.ly/3plfE8Y