2021 Ellis High School Snowball royalty winners

Ellis High School press release

Ellis High School had its Annual KAY Snowball Recognition on Tuesday, February 16 between the varsity basketball games. Snowball Royalty class winners are as follows:

(L to R): Freshmen King, Austin Carroll, son of Matt & Nicole Carroll; Freshmen Queen, Kylee Pfeifer, daughter of Brandon & Chandra Pfeifer; Sophomore King, Dakota Metzler, son of Jim & Becky Metzler; Sophomore Queen, Myah McCoy, daughter of Casey & Melanie McCoy; Senior King, Brady Frickey, son of Brad & Stacy Frickey; Senior Queen, Kassidy Winter, daughter of Vic & Joan Winter; Junior King, Easton Burton, son of Corey & Amy Burton; and Junior Queen, Michelle Gottschalk, daughter of Dean & Julie Gottschalk.