Faith briefs

Scavenger hunt to benefit First Step Housing

First Call for Help will hold a virtual scavenger hunt from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 6.

The “Oh Snap! Pandemic Photo Frenzy” fundraiser will benefit the Fist Step Housing Project at the agency’s office, 607 E. 13th, said Laura Shoaff, the event coordinator.

Registration is $20 per adult and $15 for kids 12 and under. Teams will consist of four to six people.

Teams will receive a list of items virtually the morning of the event. Then, each team will drive to where an item is located and take a team photo with the item. Teams will get points per items located. The team with the most points at the end of the two hours wins.

In case of a tie, teams will compete in a “challenge photo shoot,” Shoaff said. Each team is limited to one car, and each team will need a smart phone.

Team members who register by Tuesday, March 2, will receive “swag bags” filled with goodies, she said. Teams may register by calling Shoaff at (785) 623-2800.

First Step Housing will provide temporary housing and support for individuals residing in Ellis County who are struggling with homelessness. Currently, the county has no homeless shelter.

The renovated housing area will have four bedrooms with a private bathroom in each and will offer temporary housing for 8 to 12 individuals or families for up to six months.

The Schmidt Foundation recently pledged up to $50,000 in matching funds for all First Step Housing donations received by June 1.

Shoaff said, “Teams who raise additional funds will earn extra points, and the Schmidt Foundation will double those donations.”

This year’s virtual scavenger hunt is replacing “The Amazing Race” fundraiser held in years past. In case of inclement weather, the hunt will be moved to Saturday, March 13, Shoaff said.

Those wishing to contribute to the First Step Housing Project may mail donations to First Call for Help at the above address, with a note that they are for First Step Housing.

So far, First Call has raised $165,000 toward the project’s goal of $250,000. Construction on the housing project began this past November.

St. Nicholas drive-thru fish fry is tonight

St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church, 2901 E. 13th, will have a fish fry drive-thru from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19.

Participants will order as they drive in, and meals will then be brought out to them, said Cheryl Glassman, music director. The meal will consist of fish and chips, cole slaw and macaroni and cheese. Free will donations will be accepted.

Trinity Lutheran reschedules Ash service

Due to inclement weather, Trinity Lutheran Church, 2703 Fort St., canceled its Ash Tuesday service this past week. Instead the service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 21. Communion and the Imposition of Ashes will be offered.

The church has midweek services planned during Lent at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning Feb. 24, with lay-led worship covering the book of Job. In addition to the normal Zoom option, a facilitated Zoom service will take place in the lounge at the church, as well.

More information is available by contacting the church at (785) 625-2044.

Catholic parishes announce schedule of services

The Heartland Catholic Parishes have announced the following schedule of services during Lent:

Fridays, Feb. 19 and Feb. 26: Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1805 Vine, 7 p.m., English Stations of the Cross; 8 p.m., Spanish Stations of the Cross; St. Francis of Assisi in Munjor, 7 p.m., Stations of the Cross and confessions; St. Joseph, 215 W. 13th, 6:30 p.m. Stations of the Cross; St. Nicholas of Myra, 2901 E. 13th, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Adoration; 7 p.m. confessions and Stations of the Cross.

Wednesdays, Feb. 24 and March 3: St. Catherine Parish, 7 p.m. Stations of the Cross.

Zoom Bible study to cover Ecclesiastes

First Presbyterian Church, 2900 Hall St., will offer a Bible study on Zoom at 7 p.m. every Sunday during Lent, beginning on Feb. 21.

The pastor-led study will cover “Ecclesiastes: The Pursuit of Meaning.” Individuals may register by emailing oregontrailpastor@gmail.com.