HaysMed offers computer assisted navigation for direct anterior hip replacement

HaysMed press release

HaysMed, part of The University of Kansas Health System, has begun performing total hip replacements in appropriate candidates with computer assisted navigation. Orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Oluwaseun Akinbo MD, has recently incorporated this novel computer assisted navigation into his practice for performing direct anterior total hip replacements.

“With the aid of a real time surgical navigation system, we can improve on precision with implant positioning and restoration of normal anatomy.” said Akinbo. When your hip replacement components are well aligned and positioned, it decreases the risk of some complications like dislocation, excessive leg length discrepancy, and early wear.

“Computer-assisted hip replacement is one of the most technologically advanced methods of performing your hip replacement today. The longevity of your hip replacement is dependent upon a degree of precision that computer navigation affords.” added Akinbo.

The computer-based surgery is an option for anyone that is a candidate for direct anterior hip replacements. It is especially beneficial for patients at risk for malpositioning of implants. To make an appointment go to https://www.haysmed.com/orthopedic-institute/ or call 785-261-7599.