Cottonwood district offers "Stay Strong Stay Healthy" workshops

By Donna Krug, K-State Extension

The natural aging process offers challenges to many people. While we know from listening to the news and our personal experiences, staying active is a key component in maintaining or regaining health. But if you have noticed that your strength, flexibility or balance isn’t what it used to be you may want to consider signing up for a strength training program offered in the Cottonwood Extension District soon.

“Stay Strong, Stay Healthy” is designed to increase an aging adult’s access to a safe, structured, and effective strength training program. Over 8 weeks, participants learn exercises to improve their strength, flexibility, and balance. During each session, a prescribed set of 8 upper and lower body strengthening exercises are done along with warm-ups and cool-down stretches. Participants are made to feel comfortable regardless of their current fitness level so they can safely participate and gradually build the strength beneficial to health.

The 8-week program is set to begin soon in Great Bend and Ellis. I will be leading Stay Strong Stay Healthy beginning Tuesday, March 16th and ending May 6th at the Great Bend Activity Center. It meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 – 11 am at the Great Bend Activity Center, 2715 18th Street. The Ellis class will be led by Berny Unruh, and it starts Tuesday, March 9th and ends April 29th. The registration fee for these workshops is $20 and may be paid at either the Great Bend or Hays office by March 5th. Class size is limited to please enroll soon.

K-State Research & Extension has partnered with Missouri Cooperative Extension to bring the Stay Strong, Stay Healthy program to our state. We are excited that the Great Bend Recreation Commission and the Ellis Rec. is allowing us to use their facilities for these classes.

Participant will need to complete a pre-assessment prior to the first class. Call Berny or me if you have any specific questions about the “Stay Strong, Stay Healthy” workshop or to set up your pre-assessment. I look forward to seeing you soon!

Donna Krug is the District Director and Family & Consumer Science Agent with K-State Research and Extension – Cottonwood District. You may reach her at: (620)793-1910 or dkrug@ksu.edu