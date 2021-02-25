Faith briefs

Hays Daily News

Surplus commodity distribution is Friday

Government surplus commodities will be distributed from 7:30 to 9 .m. Friday, Feb. 26, at the Unite Common Grounds Coffee House and Free Store (inside The Gamers Guild), 200 E. Eighth.

The free food will be distributed as long as supplies last, said Brandon Nimz, Unite Ministry leader. Recipients must meet income guidelines.

Commodities included in this distribution are anticipated to be corn, mixed fruit, frozen chicken, garbanzo beans, raisins, pecan pieces, orange juice, fruit and nut mix, canned chicken, frozen chicken leg quarters, and split peas.

Information on income requirements and future commodity distribution times is available at https://unitehays.com/index.php/hays-commodity-distribution/.

Nimz may be reached at (785) 259-2539.

Youth banquet rescheduled at North Oak

North Oak Community Church, 300 Oak St., has rescheduled its Valentine’s Day Banquet fundraiser, which was canceled due to inclement weather.

The new date is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28.

The evening will feature a meal, silent auction and inspirational message, said the Rev. Dustin Mulkey, youth pastor.

Proceeds will help fund the Revive Youth Ministry’s mission trip next summer. The youth will be going to the Branson, Mo., area where they will do outreach and work on construction projects, Mulkey said.

Silent auction items will feature floral arrangements, date night kits, and gift baskets, he said.

The menu will be a choice of pork chop or smothered chicken, green beans, cheesy potatoes, a dinner roll, and cake for dessert.

Childcare will be available the evening of the event. Social distancing protocols will be observed.

Refunds will be available upon request for those who are no longer able to attend. Contact Mulkey at dustin@northoak.net with any questions.

Confirmation class to present Shadow Stations

The Eighth Grade Confirmation Class at St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church, 2901 E. 13th, will present Shadow Stations of the Cross at 7 p.m. Friday, March 5. The event is being sponsored by the St. Nicholas Evangelization Commission.

Catholic parishes announce schedule of services

The Heartland Catholic Parishes have announced the following schedule of services during Lent:

Friday, Feb. 26: Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1805 Vine, 7 p.m. English Stations of the Cross; 8 p.m., Spanish Stations of the Cross; St. Francis of Assisi in Munjor, 7 p.m. Stations of the Cross; St. Joseph, 215 W. 13th, 6:30 p.m. Stations of the Cross; St. Nicholas of Myra, 2901 E. 13th, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Adoration; 7 p.m. confessions and Stations of the Cross.

Wednesday, March 3: St. Catherine Parish, 7 p.m. Stations of the Cross.

Friday, March 5: Immaculate Heart of Mary, 7 p.m. English Stations of the Cross; 8 p.m. Spanish Stations of the Cross; St. Francis of Assisi in Munjor, 7 p.m. Stations of the Cross; St. Joseph, noon first Friday service; 6:30 p.m. Stations of the Cross; St. Nicholas of Myra, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Adoration; 7 p.m. confessions and Stations of the Cross; 7 p.m. Shadow Stations of the Cross.

Sunday, March 7: Immaculate Heart of Mary, 8 p.m. Catholic Youth Organization, Lenten Night Prayer.

Munjor Knights will host fish fry meals

The Knights of Columbus at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Munjor will have an in-person fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 5, and Friday, March 26, in the Munjor School Building. The meals will include fish, noodles and beans, and grebble. Take out meals are also available. Goodwill donations will be accepted.

St. Joseph Catholic Church to host seminar

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 215 W. 13th, will hold a free in-person seminar March 8, 9 and 11 featuring Deacon Harold Burke-Silvers. He will speak at noon and 7 p.m. each day on the following subjects:

Monday, March 8—“Celebrating Our Beliefs: Sacraments in the Life of the Church.”

Tuesday, March 9—“Living a Eucharistic Faith: The Big Deal About Mass and Why It Matters.”

Thursday, March 11--“Come Let Us Adore Him: The Purpose of Eucharistic Adoration.”

The public is invited. Live streaming will also be available. More information is available from St. Joseph at (785) 625-7356.