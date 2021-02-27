Hays area Barton Community College grads

Barton Community College has announced its list of graduates who earned associate degrees or certificates for career training during the fall semester of 2020.

Colby: Ryanne Meyer, A.A.

Hays: Grant Brungardt, Natural Gas Transmission & Distribution Certificate, Sarah Stramel, Medical Coding Certificate Brittney Unrein, A.A.S. and Grace Walker, Pharmacy Technician Certificate

Holyrood: Stacey Jordan A.A.S.

La Crosse: Beverly Cozad, A.S.

Russell: Michaela Conner, Medical Coding Certificate and Ashley Fowler, A.A.S.

Smith Center: Rece Buckmaster, A.S.