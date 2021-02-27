SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months

Hays area BCC Dean's honor roll

BCC press release

Barton Community College has named 283 students to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. To qualify for this honor, students must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours and maintained a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.99 on a 4.0 or "A" letter scale.

Goodland: Talon Corke

Gorham: Tiffany Dortland and Vashti Waldschmidt

Hays: Maigen Jay, Tasiah Nunnery and Haleigh Spray

Hill City: Katlynn Mauck

Holyrood: Jillian Mehlhaff

Kinsley: Haven Chambers andTara Ferguson

Larned:  Matthew Allender, Katherine Alnor, Abran Banuelos, Taylor Benjamin, Shelby Bisnette, Aaron Boyer, Bryan Gilbert, Larenzo Hawkins, Clifford Hollingsworth, Daniel Hunley, Jason Reece ,Joseph Reed-Tolefree, John Rutherford and Corrie Upson

Plainville:  Tara Elmer

Russell: Ronnie Gideon, Mallory Hudson and Skylar Steinle

Smith Center: Rece Buckmaster

WaKeeney: Dillon Dunn

Wilson: Kassie Sheridan

Woodston: Hannah Reichard