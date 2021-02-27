Hays area BCC Dean's honor roll
Barton Community College has named 283 students to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. To qualify for this honor, students must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours and maintained a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.99 on a 4.0 or "A" letter scale.
Goodland: Talon Corke
Gorham: Tiffany Dortland and Vashti Waldschmidt
Hays: Maigen Jay, Tasiah Nunnery and Haleigh Spray
Hill City: Katlynn Mauck
Holyrood: Jillian Mehlhaff
Kinsley: Haven Chambers andTara Ferguson
Larned: Matthew Allender, Katherine Alnor, Abran Banuelos, Taylor Benjamin, Shelby Bisnette, Aaron Boyer, Bryan Gilbert, Larenzo Hawkins, Clifford Hollingsworth, Daniel Hunley, Jason Reece ,Joseph Reed-Tolefree, John Rutherford and Corrie Upson
Plainville: Tara Elmer
Russell: Ronnie Gideon, Mallory Hudson and Skylar Steinle
Smith Center: Rece Buckmaster
WaKeeney: Dillon Dunn
Wilson: Kassie Sheridan
Woodston: Hannah Reichard