Learning more about the world of Zoom

Donna Krug, K-State Extension

One of the most used applications for connecting people in 2021 is Zoom. It has been used to take the place of the classroom or transform a traditional classroom into a virtual one. Zoom has literally turned thousands of meeting rooms and classrooms into pandemic safe areas.

Prior to the pandemic, my schedule at work often included one or two Zoom meetings per week. Now, it is not uncommon to have one or two (or more) Zoom sessions each day. My Zoom sessions vary from our Cottonwood team meetings to classes I am teaching or taking. I have literally visited Washington DC, Salt Lake City, Utah, and Rochester, New York through virtual conferences during the past year. While I missed l face-to-face networking and experiencing the culture of traveling to a different part of the country, I did receive valuable ideas to incorporate in my work here in the Cottonwood Extension District.

If you would like to learn more about Zoom mark your calendar for Friday, March 12th, and join me at 1:00 PM via Zoom of course. I have set up the Zoom link and you will need to e-mail me at dkrug@ksu.edu so that I can send you that link. Megan Hammeke, from the Great Bend Recreation Center, is teaming up with me to help lead this session. Our goal is to cover the basics of the Zoom platform and help you navigate the features it offers.

Even though Zoom was launched in 2013 under the direction of Eric Yuan, the capacity of hosting a Zoom meeting was just 15 people. By 2015, that number mushroomed to a thousand. Statistics show that in March 2020 that two million people used Zoom every day. I think back to the days, back in 2006, when our son, Adam, spent a year teaching in Slovakia. We were thrilled to have a decent connection for our phone call (no video) once a week via Skype. Technology has certainly come a long way. Now we enjoy regular family meetings via Zoom since our kids and grandkids do not live in Great Bend.

We would love to have a nice sized group of folks who are wanting to learn more about Zoom join us on the 12th. All you need is a computer, ipad, or smart phone and an internet connection. You will be able to join from the comfort of your home. Feel free to give me a call if you have any questions about our Zoom session. I hope to “see” you on the 12th!

Donna Krug is the District Director and Family & Consumer Science Agent in the Cottonwood Extension District – Great Bend Office. You may reach her at: (620)793-1910 or dkrug@ksu.edu