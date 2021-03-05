March is living well month

Berny Unruh, K-State Extension

Raising kids, eating right, spending smart, living well—that’s the theme of a national Living Well Campaign that is being promoted by the Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences. The goal of the Living Well Campaign is to provide people with the education and information they need in order to “live well.”

Whether you are trying to manage your diabetes through meal planning and exercise, make decisions about health care and insurance, or get tips on effective parenting techniques, Extension probably has a research-based answer. Follow these tips to make every month a “Living Well Month”.

1. Engage children in at least 60 minutes of physical activity on most, preferably all, days of the week. Adults need at least 30 minutes of physical activity. Be creative by assembling an obstacle course or using hula-hoops. Start planning a garden. Take a walk or bike ride in your neighborhood.

2. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. The average adult human body is approximately 60 percent water. Water regulates every living cell’s processes and chemical reactions. It transports nutrients and oxygen. Water helps to maintain normal bowel habits and prevent constipation.

3. Eat a variety of healthful foods. Be sure to have plenty of colorful fruits and vegetables every day. See www.choosemyplate.gov for more information about nutrition for yourself and members of your family.

4. Read, read, read. Go to the library and check out books. Keep the mental stimulation flowing throughout the year regardless of your age.

5. Learn something new. Check out classes offered by the Extension office. Join Walk Kansas. The team-based approach to exercise begins March 28th. Learn more at www.walkkansas.org

6. Maintain a healthy home. Check your smoke detector and test for the presence of radon. Help manage allergies and/or asthma by cleaning and vacuuming regularly to reduce allergy triggers in the home.

7. Keep your family finances in check. Track your expenses and update your budget regularly. Eat at home often because meals outside of home usually cost more. Plan your menus and use the coupons to help plan your menus. Use leftovers as the basis for another meal.

Berny Unruh is the Family and Community Wellness Agent for the Cottonwood Extension District. She can be reached at 785-628-9430 or at bunruh@ksu.edu