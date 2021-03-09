FHSU’s Kansas Wetlands Education Center hosts spring break events

FHSU KS Wetlands Center press release

Have you ever dreamed of making a rainbow, building a microscope, or traveling through the water cycle? These are among the activities that will be featured by Fort Hays State University’s Kansas Wetlands Education Center during a week later this month. Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, is being called spring break week at the Wetlands in conjunction with the annual spring break for several area school districts.

The KWEC will host several free, hands-on, interactive activities from 1 to 5 p.m. and center on a new theme each day. A virtual option will also be offered live at 10 a.m. each day through the KWEC Facebook page.

Programs are listed by date:

Monday, March 15: “Science of Rainbows” - Reflection, refraction and dispersion of light through water droplets. Create different rainbows with light, then experiment with some other science principles using rainbow colors.

Tuesday, March 16: “Digging into Dirt” - Learn about one of the world's most important resources on Earth. Find out where soil comes from, why it is important, and how it forms the hills and valleys.

Wednesday, March 17: “Microscope Magic” - Learn how these amazing instruments magnify tiny objects as you look at plants and animals under our microscopes, and make a microscope of your own.

Thursday, March 18: “Who Eats Who in the Wetland?” - Create your own unique food chain or pyramid to take home.

Friday, March 19: “Wonders of Water” - How much drinkable water is on Earth? Become a water droplet, and go through an incredible journey as you learn about the water cycle.

These free, come-and-go activities are open to all ages.

After participating in the activities, spend time at the center with the KWEC’s interactive exhibits, 15-minute video about Cheyenne Bottoms, and their classroom animal ambassadors. Grab a map, and Wetland staff will tell you the best places to look for birds at the largest interior marsh in the United States. KWEC’s hours during that week are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The KWEC is located 10 miles northeast of Great Bend along Kansas Highway 156 at Cheyenne Bottoms, 592 NE K-156 Hwy., Great Bend, KS 67530.

For more information, visit wetlandscenter.fhsu.edu or call 1-877-243-9268.