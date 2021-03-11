Faith briefs

Hays Daily News

Catholic parishes announce schedule of services

The Heartland Catholic Parishes have announced the following schedule of services during Lent:

Friday, March 12: Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1805 Vine, 7 p.m. English Stations of the Cross; 8 p.m. Spanish Stations of the Cross; St. Francis of Assisi in Munjor, 7 p.m. Stations of the Cross; St. Joseph, 215 W. 13th, 6:30 p.m. Stations of the Cross; St. Nicholas of Myra, 2901 E. 13th, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Adoration; 7 p.m. Stations of the Cross and confessions.

Sunday, March 14: Immaculate Heart of Mary, 3 p.m. Communal Reconciliation Service.

Wednesday, March 17: St. Catharine Parish, 7 p.m. Stations of the Cross.

Friday, March 19: Immaculate Heart of Mary, 7 p.m. English Stations of the Cross; 8 p.m. Spanish Stations of the Cross; St. Francis of Assisi in Munjor, 7 p.m. Stations of the Cross and confessions; St. Joseph, 6:30 pm. Mass in honor of St. Joseph consecration; St. Nicholas of Myra, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Adoration; 7 p.m. confessions and Stations of the Cross

‘Singspiration’ set for Palm Sunday at North Oak

North Oak Community Church, 300 Oak St., invites the community to attend “Singspiration” at 6 p.m. Palm Sunday, March 28. The free concert is being offered by the church’s men’s quartet who will perform a selection of Southern Gospel-style songs.

The quartet is composed of James Mulkey, lead; Bryan Noone, tenor; Dave Barber, baritone; and Darrell Blosser, bass. Rich Matzke is their accompanist.

FHSU’s Annual Big Event is April 24

Community groups interested in partnering with Fort Hays State University students to accomplish service projects are encouraged to sign up for the Student Government Association’s 10th Annual Big Event, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 24.

“The Big Event 2021 is all about ‘serving smiles’ in a safe way. The purpose of the Big Event is to give our students the opportunity to say thank you to the community that supports them throughout the year in a ‘big’ way,” according to a news release.

Students this year will be working in four 2-hour-long shifts throughout the day. SGA is also allowing community groups to provide service projects that can be done from a distance.

“The Big Event is an opportunity for our students and community to witness the unique relationship that they have with one another, and this year they are even more excited to bring joy and happiness during these hard times,” the news release said.

Other on-campus sponsors are the FHSU University Foundation and the Office of Student Engagement. Community groups may register at sga.crd@fhsu.edu or call (785) 628-5311.