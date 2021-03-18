Faith briefs March 18

Hays Daily News

Episcopal churches announce Holy Week services

The two Episcopal churches in Ellis County have announced their schedule of services for Holy Week.

Palm Sunday, March 28: 8 a.m. service at St. Andrew, 2422 Hyacinth Ave.; 10 a.m. service at St. Michael’s, 2900 Canal Blvd.

Monday, March 29: 6 p.m. Compline service, St. Andrew.

Tuesday, March 30, 6 p.m. Compline service, St. Michael’s.

Wednesday, March 31, 6 p.m. Compline service, St. Andrew.

Maundy Thursday, April 1, 6 p.m. Holy Eucharist, St. Michael’s.

Good Friday, April 2, noon, Stations of the Cross, St. Michael’s.

Easter Sunday, April 4, Holy Eucharist, 8 a.m. St. Andrew; 10 a.m. St. Michael’s.

The Rev. Shay Craig is the vicar at both churches.

Catholic parishes announce schedule of services

The Heartland Catholic Parishes have announced the following schedule of services during Holy Week:

Friday, March 26: Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1805 Vine, 7 p.m. English Stations of the Cross; 8 p.m. Spanish Stations of the Cross. St. Francis of Assisi in Munjor, 7 p.m. Mass. St. Joseph, 215 W. 13th, 6:30 p.m. Stations of the Cross. St. Nicholas of Myra, 2901 E. 13th, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Adoration; 7 p.m. Stations of the Cross and confessions.

Sunday, March 28: St. Nicholas, 3 p.m. Holy Hour and confessions.

Wednesday, March 31: St. Catharine Parish, 7 p.m. Stations of the Cross.

Holy Thursday, April 1: St. Catharine, 7 p.m. Mass. Immaculate Heart of Mary, 7 p.m. bilingual Mass, no 5 p.m. confessions. St. Francis of Assisi in Munjor, 5:30 p.m. Mass. Schoenchen, 5:30 p.m. Mass. St. Joseph, 7 p.m. Mass. St. Nicholas, 7:30 p.m. Mass.

Good Friday, April 2: Antonino, 1 p.m. Mass. St. Catharine Parish, 2:30 p.m. Mass. Immaculate Heart of Mary, 3 p.m. English Mass; 6:30 p.m. Spanish Mass. St. Francis of Assisi in Munor, noon Mass. St. Joseph, 12:05 p.m. Stations of the Cross; 3 p.m. Good Friday Mass. St. Nicholas, 3 p.m. Catholic Youth Organization Living Stations of the Cross; 7 p.m. Mass.

Saturday, April 3: Immaculate Heart of Mary, 8:30 p.m. bilingual Mass; no 4 p.m. confessions; no 5 p.m. Mass. St. Joseph, 9 p.m. Mass. St. Nicholas, 8 p.m. Mass.

Easter Sunday, April 4: Comeau Catholic Campus Center, 506 W. Sixth, 9 a.m. Mass; no 6 p.m. Mass. Immaculate Heart of Mary, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Masses; Noon Spanish Mass; no 6 p.m. Mass. St. Francis of Assisi in Munjor, 8 a.m. Mass. St. Joseph, 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Masses. St. Nicholas, 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Masses.

Monday, April 5: Immaculate Heart of Mary, 6:45 a.m. Communion service.

Habitat for Humanity ReStore re-opens

Habitat for Humanity of Ellis County has re-opened its ReStore located in the parking lot of Big Creek Crossing.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of the month, said Val Karl, the store’s co-manager. The store is staff entirely by volunteers. Karl said everyone entering will be asked to wear face masks.

The store sells building materials and “gently used” home decor items, furniture and appliances. All proceeds help Habitat build safe, affordable housing for those in need in Ellis County.

The organization has built or refurbished four homes in Ellis County to date—one in Ellis, one in Victoria and two in Hays.

‘Singspiration’ set for Palm Sunday at North Oak

North Oak Community Church, 300 Oak St., invites the community to attend “Singspiration” at 6 p.m. Palm Sunday, March 28. The free concert is being offered by the church’s men’s quartet who will perform a selection of Southern Gospel-style songs.

The quartet is composed of James Mulkey, lead; Bryan Noone, tenor; Dave Barber, baritone; and Darrell Blosser, bass. Rich Matzke is their accompanist.

FHSU’s Annual Big Event is April 24

Community groups interested in partnering with Fort Hays State University students to accomplish service projects are encouraged to sign up for the Student Government Association’s 10th Annual Big Event, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 24.

“The Big Event 2021 is all about ‘serving smiles’ in a safe way. The purpose of the Big Event is to give our students the opportunity to say thank you to the community that supports them throughout the year in a ‘big’ way,” according to a news release.

Students this year will be working in four 2-hour-long shifts throughout the day. SGA is also allowing community groups to provide service projects that can be done from a distance.

“The Big Event is an opportunity for our students and community to witness the unique relationship that they have with one another, and this year they are even more excited to bring joy and happiness during these hard times,” the news release said.

Other on-campus sponsors are the FHSU University Foundation and the Office of Student Engagement. Community groups may register at sga.crd@fhsu.edu or call (785) 628-5311.