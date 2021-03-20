Colby Community College's Art on the Oasis winners
COLBY -- Award winners have been announced for the annual Art on the Oasis show held March 5-7 at Colby Community College. Organizers extend appreciation to the donors and communities involved with another successful event.
The judge was Fort Hays State University sculpture professor Tobias Flores.
The top three artists in professional, amateur, and high school divisions were presented with cash prizes. High schools at the show included Colby, Decatur Community, Hoxie, Oakley, Phillipsburg, Wheatland-Grinnell, and Wauneta-Palisade in Nebraska.
Julie Peterson-Shea of Phillipsburg received Best of Show. The top three placers are listed in each division with their current town or school.
Professional
Opaque Painting
1. Wendy Tan, Hays
2. Marilyn Frisbee, McDonald
3. James Spivey, Goodland
Transparent Painting
1. Von Pounds, Larned
Mixed Medium
1. Rebel Mahieu, Colby
2. Abby Killingsworth, Goodland
3. Jared Ean Jennings, Hays (Fort Hays State University student)
2D
1. Julie Peterson-Shea, Phillipsburg
2. Kary Zweygardt, St. Francis
3. Crystal Hammerschmidt, Hays (FHSU)
Sculpture
1. Dan Schluckebeir, Palisade, Neb.
2. Cassi Rebman, Hays (FHSU)
3. James Hahn, Hays
Photography
1. Rex Rosenburg, Great Bend
2. Rosenburg
3. Doyle Saddler, Colby
Best of Show
Julie Peterson-Shea, Phillipsburg
Amateur
Opaque Painting
1. Theresa Reeves, Oberlin
2. Thomas Peyton, Mingo
3. Reeves
Transparent Painting
1. Suzanne Schielke, Colby
2. Carla Johnson, Oakley (CCC student)
3. Johnson
Mixed Medium
1. Carla Johnson, Oakley (CCC)
2. Suzanne Schielke, Colby
3. Jackie Miller, Colby (CCC)
2D
1. Suzanne Schielke, Colby
2. Thomas Peyton, Mingo
3. Mara Hemel, Hays (FHSU)
Sculpture
1. Eleanor Carlson, Hays
2. Sage Lohoefener, Oberlin (CCC)
3. Daniel Perez, Idalia, Colo. (CCC)
Photography
1. Erin Burke, Colby (CCC)
2. Burke
High School
Painting
1. Sophia Alfaya, Wauneta-Palisade (Neb.)
2. Landon Rinehart, Colby
3. Laredo Allemang, Wheatland-Grinnell
Mixed Media
1. Will Bradley, Colby
2. Landon Rinehart, Colby
3. Rinehart
2D
1. Andelyn Johnson, Oakley
2. Lakin Denny, Colby
3. Ainsley Wolf
Sculpture
1. Neveah Nelson, Wheatland-Grinnell
2. Citori Bosserman, Oakley
3. Mireya Villa, Hoxie
Photography
1. Mia Hamilton, Colby
2. Mary McConald, Wheatland-Grinnell
3. Baylee Alexander, Colby