Berny Unruh, K-State Extension

Too often caregivers neglect their own health and well-being and put their own needs “on the back burner”. The first chapter of The Caregiver Helpbook is about taking care of yourself. Additional chapters will help the caregiver set goals, make a plan and problem solve.

If you are a caregiver, consider joining an upcoming virtual class to be offered for six consecutive Mondays, April 5th through May 10th from 1:30 to 3 pm. The class does cost $5 but it includes a 230-page Caregiver Helpbook that will be very helpful to family members. The class size is limited, so don’t delay signing up. The link to register for the class is: https://bit.ly/2WsKkcF or you can call the Ford County Extension Office at 620-227-4542. If you know a caregiver who could benefit from this class, please share the information with them.

The Powerful Tools for Caregivers class is designed to help family caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend. The class will provide tools to: Help you reduce stress; Communicate effectively; Take care of yourself; Reduce guilt, anger and depression; Help you relax; Make tough decisions; and Set goals and problem solve.

The class is only being offered virtually on Zoom at this time. But don’t let that turn you away. If you have never used Zoom, I would be glad to set up a zoom link with you so you can practice before the class starts. Don’t hesitate to give me a call if you have questions about the Powerful Tools for Caregivers class.

Berny Unruh is the Family and Community Wellness Agent for the Cottonwood Extension District. She can be reached at 785-628-9430 or at bunruh@ksu.edu