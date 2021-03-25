Faith briefs

Hays Daily News

Surplus commodity distribution is today

Free government surplus commodities will be distributed free to qualified recipients from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Friday, March 26, at the Unite Common Grounds Coffee House and Free Store (inside the Gamers Guild), 200 E. Eighth.

Items will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis as long as commodities last, said Brandon Nimz, Unite Ministry leader.

Commodities included in this distribution are anticipated to be corn, walnuts, apples, garbanzo beans, peanut butter, orange juice, grapefruit juice, shredded cheddar cheese, chicken legs, beef, and salted butter.

More information on income requirements and future commodity distribution dates is available at https://unitehays.com/index.php/hays-commodity-distribution/. Nimz may be reached at (785) 259-2539.

Methodist church announces Holy Week services

First United Methodist Church, 305 W. Seventh, will hold a Maundy Thursday Seder meal and foot washing service at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, April 1, in the church dining room.

This will be followed by the Maundy Thursday Holy Communion service at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary.

The Good Friday Service will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, April 2, in the sanctuary.

Easter morning, April 4, will see three services at 8:30 a.m. 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. in the sanctuary.

An Easter Egg Hunt for children will take place at 9:30 a.m. on the west lawn. The Easter Bunny will also be available for pictures.

Episcopal churches announce Holy Week services

The two Episcopal churches in Ellis County have announced their schedule of services for Holy Week.

Palm Sunday, March 28: 8 a.m. service at St. Andrew, 2422 Hyacinth Ave.; 10 a.m. service at St. Michael’s, 2900 Canal Blvd.

Monday, March 29: 6 p.m. Compline service, St. Andrew.

Tuesday, March 30, 6 p.m. Compline service, St. Michael’s.

Wednesday, March 31, 6 p.m. Compline service, St. Andrew.

Maundy Thursday, April 1, 6 p.m. Holy Eucharist, St. Michael’s.

Good Friday, April 2, noon, Stations of the Cross, St. Michael’s.

Easter Sunday, April 4, Holy Eucharist, 8 a.m. St. Andrew; 10 a.m. St. Michael’s. There will be an Easter Egg hunt after services at St. Michael’s for children ages 2 and older.

The Rev. Shay Craig is the vicar at both churches.

Catholic parishes announce schedule of services

The Heartland Catholic Parishes have announced the following schedule of services during Holy Week:

Friday, March 26: Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1805 Vine, 7 p.m. English Stations of the Cross; 8 p.m. Spanish Stations of the Cross. St. Francis of Assisi in Munjor, 7 p.m. Mass. St. Joseph, 215 W. 13th, 6:30 p.m. Stations of the Cross. St. Nicholas of Myra, 2901 E. 13th, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Adoration; 7 p.m. Stations of the Cross and confessions.

Sunday, March 28: St. Nicholas, 3 p.m. Holy Hour and confessions.

Wednesday, March 31: St. Catharine Parish, 7 p.m. Stations of the Cross.

Holy Thursday, April 1: St. Catharine, 7 p.m. Mass. Immaculate Heart of Mary, 7 p.m. bilingual Mass, no 5 p.m. confessions. St. Francis of Assisi in Munjor, 5:30 p.m. Mass. Schoenchen, 5:30 p.m. Mass. St. Joseph, 7 p.m. Mass. St. Nicholas, 7:30 p.m. Mass.

Good Friday, April 2: Antonino, 1 p.m. Mass. St. Catharine Parish, 2:30 p.m. Mass. Immaculate Heart of Mary, 3 p.m. English Mass; 6:30 p.m. Spanish Mass. St. Francis of Assisi in Munor, noon Mass. St. Joseph, 12:05 p.m. Stations of the Cross; 3 p.m. Good Friday Mass. St. Nicholas, 3 p.m. Catholic Youth Organization Living Stations of the Cross; 7 p.m. Mass.

Saturday, April 3: Immaculate Heart of Mary, 8:30 p.m. bilingual Mass; no 4 p.m. confessions; no 5 p.m. Mass. St. Joseph, 9 p.m. Mass. St. Nicholas, 8 p.m. Mass.

Easter Sunday, April 4: Comeau Catholic Campus Center, 506 W. Sixth, 9 a.m. Mass; no 6 p.m. Mass. Immaculate Heart of Mary, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Masses; Noon Spanish Mass; no 6 p.m. Mass. St. Francis of Assisi in Munjor, 8 a.m. Mass. St. Joseph, 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Masses. St. Nicholas, 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Masses.

Monday, April 5: Immaculate Heart of Mary, 6:45 a.m. Communion service.

‘Singspiration’ set for Palm Sunday at North Oak

North Oak Community Church, 3000 Oak St., invites the community to attend “Singspiration” at 6 p.m. Palm Sunday, March 28. The free concert is being offered by the church’s men’s quartet who will perform a selection of Southern Gospel-style songs.

The quartet is composed of James Mulkey, lead; Bryan Noone, tenor; Dave Barber, baritone; and Darrell Blosser, bass. Rich Matzke is their accompanist.

North Oak has announced the following changes to its Easter Sunday services on April 4:

There will be a 7 a.m. sunrise service and breakfast at the church; 9:30 a.m. children’s only Sunday school; 9:30 and 11 a.m. worship services. Families with children are encouraged to attend the 11 a.m. service together.

Gender-based violence topic of virtual workshop

The Fort Hays State University Criminal Justice Department will host a free virtual workshop, “Breaking the Cycle—Addressing Housing, Economic Security, and Self-Efficacy of Survivors of Gender-Based Violence,” from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday April 8.

The workshop will feature four Kansas/Colorado-based non-profit organizations that provide housing and on-site employment to women survivors of domestic violence, sex trafficking, and the formerly incarcerated.

Participants may register at https://bit.ly/3to6taY. Contact Assistant Professor Ziwei Qi with any questions at (785) 628-4767.

Divine Mercy Sunday to be celebrated April 11

The Catholic parishes in and around Hays will celebrate Divine Mercy Sunday with an hour of prayer and benediction at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 11, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 500 E. 19th.

The service will include adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, the Divine Mercy Chaplet in song, and prayers, music and meditation.

The Divine Mercy image is a painting of Jesus with two rays emerging from his heart representing the blood and water that flowed from the side of Jesus as his heart was lanced as he died upon the cross.

According to a news release, “Divine Mercy is not just for Catholics . . . All are invited to participate in this special hour of prayer.”