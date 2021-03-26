Smoky Hill Country Club press release

Smoky Hill Country Club in conjunction with Central Links Golf are excited to host the 2021 Kansas Junior Amateur Golf Tournament June 7-10. This is a great event for our community where the Junior Golf Players throughout Kansas can show their skills. This is the largest event for Junior Golf in Kansas with Central Links Golf and by far the largest event Smoky Hill Country Club has hosted for this caliber of players.

Boys Divisions

Five Boys age divisions:

14 & Under

15 age

16 age

17 age

18 age

Girls Divisions

One Girls age division

All Girls

Both Champions and Runner Ups will receive a qualifying spot into the KS Regional, Notah Begay III Junior Championship, at Firekeeper Golf Course on July 20-21, 2021.

Competition practice round will start on June 7th with the following format scheduled for play starting on the 8th. 54 holes of individual stroke play within five age divisions for boys. 54 holes of individual stroke play within one age division for girls. Following 36 holes there will be a cut to the low 15 and ties in each age division. Overall Champion to be determined (boys and girls). The event may be shortened to 36 holes if weather cancels either round.. Following 36 holes there will be a cut to the low 15 and ties in each age division.

Smoky Hill Country Club is excited for the opportunity to co-host this event and have available for the public to be part of the gallery. Save the date to come watch these young players showcase their golf skills. The public is invited and cost to be part of this gallery is free!