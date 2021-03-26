2021 Kansas Junior Amateur Golf Tournament
Smoky Hill Country Club in conjunction with Central Links Golf are excited to host the 2021 Kansas Junior Amateur Golf Tournament June 7-10. This is a great event for our community where the Junior Golf Players throughout Kansas can show their skills. This is the largest event for Junior Golf in Kansas with Central Links Golf and by far the largest event Smoky Hill Country Club has hosted for this caliber of players.
Boys Divisions
Five Boys age divisions:
14 & Under
15 age
16 age
17 age
18 age
Girls Divisions
One Girls age division
All Girls
Both Champions and Runner Ups will receive a qualifying spot into the KS Regional, Notah Begay III Junior Championship, at Firekeeper Golf Course on July 20-21, 2021.
Competition practice round will start on June 7th with the following format scheduled for play starting on the 8th. 54 holes of individual stroke play within five age divisions for boys. 54 holes of individual stroke play within one age division for girls. Following 36 holes there will be a cut to the low 15 and ties in each age division. Overall Champion to be determined (boys and girls). The event may be shortened to 36 holes if weather cancels either round.. Following 36 holes there will be a cut to the low 15 and ties in each age division.
Smoky Hill Country Club is excited for the opportunity to co-host this event and have available for the public to be part of the gallery. Save the date to come watch these young players showcase their golf skills. The public is invited and cost to be part of this gallery is free!