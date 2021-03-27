Hays Daily News

Jerry and Karen Casey, Plainville, announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Brianna Casey, to Cody Lee, son of George Lee, La Crosse, and the late Mary Kae Lee.

Grandparents of the couple are the late Patrick and Frances Casey, the late Ervin and Helen Koerner, the late Oliver and Alice Lee and the late Michael and Julie Monahan.

The bride-elect is a graduate of Plainville High School. She is a graduate of Fort Hays State University with a bachelor of science in health promotion and Wichita State University with a bachelor of science in nursing. She is attending Washburn University's Doctorate of Nurse Practitioner Program. She is employed as a registered nurse with Via Christi St Francis and Surgical Specialists in Wichita.

The prospective bridegroom is a high school graduate of La Crosse High School and graduate of Northwest Kansas Technical College where he was certified in carpentry and cabinetmaking. He is also a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He is employed as a carpenter with Granite Transformations in Wichita.

A June 19, 2021, wedding is planned at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Plainville.