Clinkscales offers financial, legal workshops

Clinkscales press release

Clinkscales Elder Law Practice would like to invite the public to attend three exclusive live, online workshops. The workshops are free and begin April 13.

The first topic is: “If the Diagnosis is Dementia” to be held on Tuesday, April 13th with sessions offered at 10am and 3pm. Attendees will learn about the top community resources and professionals to contact for help and the most important financial and legal concerns that need to be addressed today.

The second topic is: “8 Things You Need to Know for the Second Half of Life” to be held on Wednesday, April 28th with sessions available at noon and 3 pm. Attendees will discover the essentials to establish a plan to avoid probate and ensure a legacy as well as the most effective way to protect children from the four ‘D’s.

The third and final topic is: “How to Pay for Long Term Care (without losing the farm)” to be held on Thursday, April 29th with sessions at 10am and 3pm. A few items we will cover in this workshop will be a 1-2-3 step by step strategy for avoiding losing your life savings to the nursing home or to Medicaid and the number one best way to stay at home longer, and find ways to pay for care.

To sign up for this exclusive online workshop, visit www.clinkscaleslaw.com/events to register today.

Randy Clinkscales is an elder law attorney in Hays, Kansas and is a 2006 founding member of the Life Care Planning Law Firms Association. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call toll free at (877) 325-8040.