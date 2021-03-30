Heartland invites applications for 2021 spring grant cycle

Heartland Foundation press release

The Heartland Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2021 spring grant cycle. The deadline to submit an online application is May 15.

Nonprofit organizations, charitable programs, civic groups, schools, churches, and municipalities in Ellis, Rooks, and Trego counties are all eligible to apply for funds. For-profit entities may also be eligible, if the program or project for which funds are needed serve a charitable, communitywide cause.

Focused on improving quality of life, these grants will benefit projects and programs that address education, health care, community social services and security, conservation and environment, arts and culture, community beautification, and diversity. Preference will be given to applications that include community involvement and volunteerism.

Find more information and access the application on the Heartland website: www.heartlandcommunityfoundation.org. For help with the application, organizations and community members are invited to participate in a free, digital grant writing workshop, which will be held via Zoom at 4 p.m., on Tuesday, Mar. 30. To register, visit https://conta.cc/3lBkzlN.

Grants, which vary in amounts, will be awarded from the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund, with $50,000 available per county. There are also unrestricted funds available from each county’s Legacy Fund for community initiatives, as well as some rollover money that was not allocated in Heartland’s fall grant cycle. Since 2007, the Heartland Community Foundation has granted more than $1.5 million for charitable initiatives.

“Our partnership with the Dane G. Hansen Foundation continues to support community improvement initiatives in rural Northwest Kansas, and we are proud to be able to offer another round of grants in 2021,” said Sarah Meitner, HCF executive director. “We will continue to work diligently to find and fund opportunities to meet community needs and introduce exciting new projects to our region.”

Grants are limited to projects within Ellis, Rooks and Trego Counties, and will be awarded through a competitive application process. Applications must be submitted online by 11:59 p.m. on May 15, 2021. Recipients will be notified by mid-June.

Further guidelines are available at http://heartlandcommunityfoundation.org/search-apply-for-a-grant/. For additional help, please call 785-621-4090 or email heartland@gscf.org.

About Heartland Community Foundation

Since 2007, Heartland Community Foundation has been connecting donors with philanthropic causes they love. As an affiliate of the Greater Salina Community Foundation, HCF is proud to serve the communities and residents of Ellis, Rooks and Trego Counties. For more information, visit heartlandcommunityfoundation.org.