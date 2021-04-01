Faith briefs

Hays Daily News

Methodist Church announces Easter services

First United Methodist Church, 305 W. Seventh, will hold a Good Friday service at 7 p.m. Friday, April 2, in the sanctuary.

Easter morning, April 4, will see three services at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., and 10:45 a.m. in the sanctuary.

An Easter egg hunt for children will take place at 9:30 a.m. on the west lawn. The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures.

The Rev. Mike Rose is the pastor.

Trinity Lutheran to have combined service Friday

Trinity Lutheran Church, 2703 Fort, will have a combined Maundy Thursday/Good Friday service at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 2.

The Easter service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 4. Both services will be held in person and on Zoom. More information on the Zoom option is available by calling (785) 625-2044. The pastor is the Rev. Brenda Roger.

Episcopal churches announce Easter services

The two Episcopal churches in Ellis County have announced their schedule of services for Easter weekend.

St. Michael’s, 2900 Canal Blvd., will have Stations of the Cross at noon Friday, April 2.

On Easter Sunday, April 4, St. Andrew, 2422 Hyacinth Ave., will have Holy Eucharist at 8 a.m. St. Michael’s will have Holy Eucharist at 10 a.m. There will be an Easter egg hunt after the service at St. Michael’s for children ages 2 and older.

The Rev. Shay Craig is the vicar at both churches.

Catholic parishes announce schedule of services

The Heartland Catholic Parishes have announced the following schedule of services for Easter weekend:

Good Friday, April 2: Antonino, 1 p.m. Mass. St. Catharine Parish, 2:30 p.m. Mass. Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1805 Vine, 3 p.m. English Mass; 6:30 p.m. Spanish Mass. St. Francis of Assisi in Munjor, noon Mass. St. Joseph, 215 W. 13th, 12:05 p.m. Stations of the Cross; 3 p.m. Mass. St. Nicholas of Myra, 2901 E. 13th, 3 p.m. Catholic Youth Organization Living Stations of the Cross; 7 p.m. Mass.

Saturday, April 3: Immaculate Heart of Mary, 8:30 p.m. bilingual Mass; no 4 p.m. confessions; no 5 p.m. Mass. St. Joseph, 9 p.m. Mass. St. Nicholas, 8 p.m. Mass.

Easter Sunday, April 4: Comeau Catholic Campus Center, 506 W. Sixth, 9 a.m. Mass; no 6 p.m. Mass. Immaculate Heart of Mary, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Masses; Noon Spanish Mass; no 6 p.m. Mass. St. Francis of Assisi in Munjor, 8 a.m. Mass. St. Joseph, 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Masses. St. Nicholas, 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Masses.

Monday, April 5: Immaculate Heart of Mary, 6:45 a.m. Communion service.

North Oak changes service times on Easter

North Oak community Church, 3000 Oak St., has announced a change in services for Easter Sunday, April 4.

There will be a 7 a.m. sunrise service and breakfast at the church; 9:30 a.m. children’s only Sunday school; and 9:30 and 11 a.m. worship services. Families with children are encouraged to attend the 11 a.m. service together.

The pastor is the Rev. Josh Gelatt.

FHSU students to hold triathlon fundraiser

The Health and Human Performance Club at Fort Hays State University is sponsoring a benefit Team Triathlon at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 24, in Cunningham Hall on campus.

Proceeds will benefit Lauren Schmeidler, a fourth grade cancer patient.

Anita Walters, instructor in the department, said teams will consist of three members. One member will run one mile, one member will bike three miles, and one will swim 400 yards (competitors under age 13 will swim 200 yards).

Teams may be comprised of mixed ages and genders. Registration fee is $10 per person or $30 per team. Other donations are encouraged. Registration deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, at https://tigerlink.fhsu.edu/submitter/form/start/468244.

According to a news release, prizes will be awarded to the team with the best time and the individuals with the best time in the 12 and under, 13 to 18, and 19 and up age groups for each event.

More information is available on the College of Health and Behavioral Science Facebook page.

Gender-based violence topic of virtual workshop

The Fort Hays State University Criminal Justice Department will host a free virtual workshop, “Breaking the Cycle—Addressing Housing, Economic Security, and Self-Efficacy of Survivors of Gender-Based Violence,” from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday April 8.

The workshop will feature four Kansas/Colorado-based non-profit organizations that provide housing and on-site employment to women survivors of domestic violence, sex trafficking, and the formerly incarcerated.

Participants may register at https://bit.ly/3to6taY. Contact Assistant Professor Ziwei Qi with any questions at (785) 628-4767.

Presbyterian Church returning to in-person services

Hays First Presbyterian Church, 2900 Hall St., will return to in-person worship services at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 11, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Session—the governing body of the church—in a recent email to members said that facemasks and social distancing will be required,

The air conditioning will be turned off prior to the church service. “We will pre-cool the building prior to worship and shut off the system during worship. That may mean the sanctuary will be cooler at the beginning of the service, and warmer by the end,” the email said.

In addition, the service will be shorter, “hopefully offering more opportunities for worship, prayer, and silent meditation,” the email said.

The Rev. Celeste Lasich is the pastor. Those with questions may call (785) 625-2847.

Divine Mercy Sunday to be celebrated April 11

The Catholic parishes in and around Hays will celebrate Divine Mercy Sunday with an hour of prayer and benediction at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 11, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 500 E. 19th.

The service will include adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, the Divine Mercy Chaplet in song, and prayers, music and meditation.

The Divine Mercy image is a painting of Jesus with two rays emerging from his heart representing the blood and water that flowed from the side of Jesus as his heart was lanced as he died upon the cross.

According to a news release, “Divine Mercy is not just for Catholics . . . All are invited to participate in this special hour of prayer.”

FHSU student group planning bingo fundraiser

The Us 4 U student group at Fort Hays State University is having a bingo fundraiser to benefit ReconcilingWorks: Lutherans for Full Participation. The student organization is affiliated with Trinity Lutheran Church, 2703 Fort.

Each Us 4 U member is trying to fill a bingo card with different dollar amounts, ranging from $1 to $10 per square. Each person who donates by May 3 will be entered to win a $25 Starbucks gift card, said Anna Towns, the group’s coordinator.

According to its website, ReconcilingWorks ”advocates for the acceptance, full participation, and liberation of all sexual orientations, gender identities, and gender expressions within the Lutheran Church.”

Donations may be made via Venmo@Us4u_FHSU or with a check made out to Trinity Lutheran Church.

Questions may be directed to Towns at (785) 625-2044. More information about ReconcilingWorks is available at www.reconcilingworks.org/about.