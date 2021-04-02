Casey-Wilson

Hays Daily News

Jerry and Karen Casey. Plainville, announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Amanda Casey, to Jimmy Wilson, Jr., son of JacquelineTrotter and Jimmy Wilson, Sr., San Diego.

Grandparents of the couple are the late Patrick and Frances Casey, Ervin and Helen Koerner, the late James and Jesse Wilson and Jesse Russell, Oakland, Calif.

The bride-elect is a graduate of Plainville High School. She is a graduate of Dodge City Community College, Fort Hays State University, and Wichita State University with a master of physician assistant studies. She is a physician assistant with AFC Urgent Care in Wichita.

The prospective bridegroom is a graduate of Vanden High School, Vacaville, Calif. He is a graduate of McPherson College with a bachelor of Physical Education and Health. He is employed as the head transport officer for the McPherson County Sheriff's Department.

The couple originally was planning a wedding on Aug. 15, 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their wedding date was postponed to a later date. A July 3, 2021,wedding is planned at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Plainville.