FHSU Management Development to host 3 spring workshops

FHSU press release

The Management Development Center at Fort Hays State University is offering three public workshops this spring. Each workshop is based on sound management theory and delivered in a practical, applied method that allows participants to begin using their newly learned skills as soon as they return to the workplace.

The workshops, listed by date, are:

Tuesday, April 20: “Agile EQ: Understanding Emotional Intelligence”

In today's fast-paced world of competitive workplaces and chaotic personal lives, each of us is searching for effective tools that can make our schedules, behaviors, and relationships more manageable. Agile emotional intelligence (EQ) is the ability to read the emotional and interpersonal needs of a situation and respond accordingly. Developing your EQ can improve your interactions, productivity, and outcomes. There are different ways to be emotionally intelligent. Some of these ways will come naturally to you. Others are more of a stretch. Through this workshop, participants will learn to stretch to different mindsets, giving them the ability to adapt their responses to whatever situation they’re facing.

The time of this event, to be held in the Trails Room of the FHSU Memorial Union, is 8:30 a.m. to noon. Registration is $119.

Wednesday, May 5: “First Impressions Matter: A Customer Service Workshop”

This training will assist participants in implementing a service culture within their organization. The workshop will also help develop individual professional and personal aptitudes in the areas of customer service, telephone etiquette, communication/listening, and written and email communication.

Located in the Trails Room of the FHSU Memorial Union, this event is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. Registration is $119.

Tuesday and Wednesday, May 25-26: “CliftonStrengths Essentials”

Is it best to spend time utilizing your strengths or is it more productive to work on your weaknesses? Gallup’s Strengths theory claims people should spend the majority of their time doing what they do best – using their already existing natural talents to become more productive and profitable in the workplace and at home. In this workshop, we will explore your natural talents and how to turn those talents into strengths, while also learning how to recognize talents in others and utilize them for the success of the team. This workshop requires some prerequisite work.

This virtual Zoom event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on both days. Registration is $219.

Participants can register for these workshops at fhsu.edu/mdc. For more information, please contact the MDC at mdc@fhsu.edu.