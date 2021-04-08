HaysMed offers summer session of Athletic Edge

HaysMed press release

The Summer Session of Athletic Edge at HaysMed, part of The University of Kansas Health System, will run from June 1 through July 29. This program is designed for ages 10 – 18 to increase their skills in a fun, positive environment.

We will be offering small group sessions held 4 times per week on Monday through Thursdays. Sessions will be 1 - 1.5 hours each day and include 1 hour of speed, agility, plyometrics, injury prevention training and conditioning. Participants will also have the option for 2 – 30-minute weight training sessions per week on Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday immediately following the 1-hour gym session.

One on one sessions are also available. Any athletes interested in individual sessions should contact Shawn Landers at 785-623-8635 or slanders2@kumc.edu

Due to the safety measures in place for the COVID virus and to help decrease spread of the virus the following plans will be followed for the Athletic Edge for this summer.

1. Sessions will be kept smaller (10-12 kids maximum in a group)

2. Weight training groups limited to 5-6 kids per session and alternating lifting days

3. Temperatures will be taken at the entrance to The Center

4. Masks should be worn at all times in the facility (not while exercising)

5. Athletes should bring their own water bottles each session

6. All equipment will be disinfected frequently throughout the day as it is used

For more information go to Athletic Edge – Hays Medical Center