Heartland Fndtn. raises $410,145 for Ellis, Rooks & Trego

Heartland Foundation press release

The Heartland Community Foundation (HCF) raised $410,145 for Ellis, Rooks, and Trego counties during its fifth-annual Twice As Nice campaign in February – surpassing its goal and earning all of the matching funds available from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation.

Heartland raised nearly $185,145 from donors: $63,410 in Rooks County, $62,000 in Ellis County, and $59,735 in Trego County. The Hansen Foundation committed matching dollars up to $50,000 per county, plus a bonus $25,000 per county for the foundation’s administrative fund upon reaching the goal. Thanks to the generous community support, tenacious board members, and business partnerships, Heartland was able to capture all of the match dollars, which added an additional $225,000 to the total.

Money raised will be invested int

o the foundation’s county grant endowment funds, which make funds available to award as grants to local nonprofits, charitable programs, and projects. The money raised in each county stays in that county.

Donations in Ellis County increased more than 20 percent compared to a year ago. That increase was helped in part by a special initiative led by Hays-area banks. Every bank in Hays donated to the campaign, putting their collective total at nearly $7,500. Donations varied in amount, but ranged from $50 to $1000 each. Participating banks included: Astra Bank, Bank of Hays, Central National Bank, Commerce Bank, Emprise Bank, Equity Bank, Farmers Credit Union, First Kansas Bank, Golden Belt Bank, Golden Plains Credit Union, Gorham State Bank, High Plains Farm Credit, and Sunflower Bank.

“It is awesome to see all of the banks and financial institutions in Ellis County come together and raise money for Heartland Community Foundation,” said Josh Dreher, HCF board member and senior vice president at Bank of Hays. “When I made the ask, it was obvious that each institution wanted to be a part of an effort that will leave a lasting impact in Ellis County. I am proud to be a part of the banking community and Heartland Community Foundation.”

o the foundation’s county grant endowment funds, which make funds available to award as grants to local nonprofits, charitable programs, and projects. The money raised in each county stays in that county.

Donations in Ellis County increased more than 20 percent compared to a year ago. That increase was helped in part by a special initiative led by Hays-area banks. Every bank in Hays donated to the campaign, putting their collective total at nearly $7,500. Donations varied in amount, but ranged from $50 to $1000 each. Participating banks included: Astra Bank, Bank of Hays, Central National Bank, Commerce Bank, Emprise Bank, Equity Bank, Farmers Credit Union, First Kansas Bank, Golden Belt Bank, Golden Plains Credit Union, Gorham State Bank, High Plains Farm Credit, and Sunflower Bank.

“It is awesome to see all of the banks and financial institutions in Ellis County come together and raise money for Heartland Community Foundation,” said Josh Dreher, HCF board member and senior vice president at Bank of Hays. “When I made the ask, it was obvious that each institution wanted to be a part of an effort that will leave a lasting impact in Ellis County. I am proud to be a part of the banking community and Heartland Community Foundation.”