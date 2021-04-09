Hazardous occupations safety training in ag

Stacy Campbell, K-State Extension

K-State Research & Extension will be offering a Hazardous Occupation Safety Training for Agriculture or Tractor and Farm Safety Course for youth on Saturday, April 24, 2021 in two locations, WaKeeney and Norton. At both locations it will be held at the 4-H Building on the fairgrounds, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Local K-State Research & Extension Agents will teach this basic course covering farm and machinery safety, including proper tractor operation and maintenance, grain safety, implement use safety, livestock safety and more. The United States Department of Labor requires youth 14 – 15 years of age attend this safety training in order to work on a farm for someone other than their parents.

The course is free to attend, thanks to our sponsor People’s State Bank. RSVP is requested by April 21st. Contact one of the following Extension Offices in Decatur, Ellis, Gove, Graham, Logan, Norton, Phillips, Rooks, Sheridan, or Trego County by Tuesday, April 21st to register for the Hazardous Occupations Safety Training in Agriculture course on April 24th.