Hays sister cities launches young artists and authors showcase

For decades, Sister Cities International has leveraged the power that art has to transform societies and transcend cultural boundaries through their Young Artists and Authors Showcase (YAAS), giving youth the opportunity to express their vision for a more unified, peaceful world through original art and literature.

“United in Hope” is the theme for this year’s Young Artists and Authors Showcase.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a unique phenomenon in that it has affected every country around the globe. However, as is common in tragedy, hope shines through for those who persevere. Hope is a uniting force during this time as people struggle to cope with its ongoing effects and once again start to imagine a life without social distancing or wearing a mask.

The showcase features six (6) categories: art, photography, creative writing, poetry, music (original), and music (interpretation).

The local contest is sponsored by Hays Sister Cities who is proud to partner with the Hays Arts Council on this project.

“I can’t think of a better program to bring these two community organizations together to highlight the creative work of the youth in this area. Encouraging local artists to inspire unity and explore cultural uniqueness is at the heart of both organizations,” said Brittney Squire, board member for Hays Sister Cities and the Hays Arts Council.

The first place winner in each category will receive a $100 cash prize. The top five winners in each category will be submitted to the Sister Cities International competition on behalf of Hays Sister Cities. The international showcase awards an overall first, second, and third place winner who is awarded $1,000; $250; and $100, respectively.

Area students between 13 and 18 years of age at the time of the 2021 deadline are eligible to enter the contest.

Submissions are due by April 18th and winners will be announced in the weeks following. For more details about the showcase, the criteria, and the entry form, visit https://haysartscouncil.org/yaas.

About Hays Sister Cities

Hays' sister cities include: Santa Maria de las Misiones, Paraguay, and Xinzheng, China. Hays Sister Cities is a board of local citizen volunteers with a passion for international collaboration. The group is a member of Sister Cities International, the oldest and largest organization of citizen diplomats in the nation, whose mission is "To promote peace through mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation — one individual, one community at a time."