Healthy outlooks topic of Apr. 15 Olliff Symposium

FHSU press release

The annual Olliff Family Educational Symposium continues this year as an online webinar format in response to COVID-19 health concerns. The symposium, sponsored by Fort Hays State University’s College of Education, is set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 15.

The symposium is free and open to the public. However, registration is required. Links to the webinar will be emailed to registrants. For information on how to register, and a link to the registration page, visit fhsu.edu/olliff-family-educational-symposium/index.

Dr. Jamie Schwandt (Ed.D.), the featured speaker, is an author and former foster child. He will draw attention to this year’s symposium theme H.O.P.E. – Healthy Outlooks, Positive Emotions.

Schwandt is a Maverick, critical thinker, leader, and innovator who continuously challenges the status quo. A Major in the U.S. Army, Schwandt is a Lean Six Sigma (LSS), Master Black Belt (MBB), and Red Team Member for the Department of the Army. He is a published author in various military journals, magazines, and blogs, including The Atlas Society; Teach Thought; The Army Magazine (AUSA); MOAA; Small Wars Journal; Real Clear Defense, Task & Purpose; and many others.

Schwandt is an adjunct professor in the Department of Health and Human Performance at Fort Hays State, where he teaches Administration in Healthcare, Tests, and Measurements. He launched a new Lean Six Sigma program – a management approach to business performance improvement – at FHSU and was the 2016 Young Alumni-of-the-Year Award recipient at FHSU.

He received his Ed.D. from Kansas State University and his bachelor’s and master’s from FHSU. Schwandt has published four books: Swarm Learning: Teaching Students How to Think, Not What to Think; Succeeding as a Foster Child a Workbook; Finding Your Hero; and Succeeding as a Foster Child. He is a writer for various magazines and blogs, including Fostering Families Today Magazine, Foster Focus Magazine, Lifehack.org, and Adoption.com.

Schwandt was the host of the inspiring television show Dreaming Big!, which was produced by Eagle Cable Television. He and his wife Tomi, are the parents of two children.