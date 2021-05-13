Faith briefs: Options invites public to participate in ‘Care or Share’

Linn Ann Huntington

Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services is encouraging members of the public to participate in its “Care or Share” event by helping sow seeds of hope in its Survivor’s Garden.

Individuals can visit www.help4abuse.org/survivor-garden and fill out a card. On one side of the card is the picture of an iris. On the other side of the card, individuals may write about their own experience of domestic or sexual violence, offer a prayer, or share a message of encouragement for the organization’s clients.

The public is invited to join in a short ceremony and walk among the paper irises at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at 215 W. 13th. The ceremony will also be streamed on the organization’s Facebook page @OptionsHays.

Options is a non-profit organization that aids victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence, stalking, and human trafficking, according to its website. It provides free, confidential services to women, children, and men in Northwest Kansas. Its 24-hour hotline is (800) 794-4624.

St. Andrew’s schedules cleanup day on May 15

Volunteers will be gathering at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2422 Hyacinth Ave., at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, for a cleanup day.

The Rev. Shay Craig, vicar, said the group would be doing some gardening, tidying up the outdoor space, and performing some indoor cleaning. Workers are asked to bring gloves and water.

Suicide prevention seminar to be offered via Zoom

Hays First Presbyterian Church has announced that the following seminar on suicide prevention will be offered via Zoom.

“Suicide: Speaking Into the Silence” will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 18. The seminar is part of the “Comfort My People Webinar Series” offered by the Presbytery of Northwest Kansas.

According to a news release, the free seminar will focus on warning signs to listen and watch for and techniques to improve an attendee’s comfort level in talking to someone who is contemplating suicide.

“We will also develop a ‘take home toolkit’ that identifies both local and national resources to speak both toward suicide prevention as well as explore how to respond in the wake of a completed suicide,” the news release said.

Registration and more information are available on the Presbytery’s website, pnks.org.

High schools announce Baccalaureate services

The high schools in Hays have announced their Baccalaureate service times.

Hays High School will hold its service at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at the 12th Street Auditorium. The Rev. Tim Nunnery with Westview Church will deliver the keynote address.

TMP-Marian will have its Baccalaureate Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Vine St.

St. Michael’s plans ‘Pentecost Birthday Party’

St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 2900 Canal Blvd., will have a “Pentecost Birthday Party,” complete with birthday cake, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 23.

“Pentecost celebrates the sending out of the disciples to do their ministry in the world–-to be the church,” said the Rev. Shay Craig, vicar. “This year, we celebrate the return of Christ’s faithful people to the rhythm of the church, to regular worship together, to this sacred space and to our work of service and love — being the church.”

Hays Christian losing pastor; reception to honor him

Hays Christian Church, 22nd and Marshall, will have a come-and-go reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 23, to honor the service of its longtime pastor, the Rev. Kevin Daniels.

Daniels is leaving the church to accept a teaching position in Lawrence. He has been the pastor of the church since January 2009. He and his wife, Lori, have two children and will be leaving Hays at the end of May.

North Oak’s Vacation Bible School is June 7-11

North Oak Community Church, 3000 Oak, will be offering in-person Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, June 7, through Friday, June 11.

The free school, which will feature a “Mystery Island” theme, is for children completing kindergarten through fifth grade. Registration is available at www.northoak.net/kids.