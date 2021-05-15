Richard and Annette (Brin) Benoit (65th anniversary)

Hays Daily News

Richard and Annette (Brin) Benoit, Damar, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a card shower hosted by their children.

Children of the couple are the late, Joe Benoit, Tom and wife, Donna, Don and wife, Sandy, Nancy and husband,Jerry and the late Peggy; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Richard and Annette (Brin) Benoit, Damar, were married May 21, 1956 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Damar.

Cards can be sent to the couple at 270 R Rd, Damar, KS 67632.