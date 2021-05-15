Stacy Campbell: Cottonwood District Wheat Demonstration Plot Field Days – May 25th

Stacy Campbell

Farmers mark your calendars and make plans to attend the Cottonwood Extension District Wheat Plot Field Days being held on Tuesday, May 25th. The Barton County field day will begin at 8:30 a.m. donuts and refreshments will be provided courtesy of sponsors. All interested people are invited to attend. RSVP appreciated by Friday, May 21, call Brenda 620-793-1910 or email bwalton@ksu.edu

There are 16 wheat varieties that were double-cropped after soybeans, planted side by side to view and discuss. K-State Extension specialist in agronomy, wheat production and wheat plant pathology will be presenting on the wheat varieties, disease management and production. Location of the field is 2.5 miles west of Great Bend on West Barton County Road at the intersection of NW 50th Avenue. In case of inclement weather, the field day will be held at American Ag Credit, 5634 10th Street in Great Bend.

That evening of the 25th will be the Ellis County Wheat Demonstration plot field day beginning at 6:00 p.m. Following the field day will be a meal and refreshments, no RSVP is necessary. All interested people are invited to attend.

Fourteen wheat varieties are planted side-by-side to view and discuss. Location from I-70 take Victoria exit go 2.5 miles north on Cathedral Avenue turn west onto Fairground Road go 1 mile & turn south onto 330th Avenue. From Catharine go 2.5 miles east turn south onto 330th Avenue and go 1.5 miles. In case of inclement weather, the Ellis County Field Day will be held at the VFW Hall, Victoria, 204 E. Main Street.

If you need any further information, please don’t hesitate to give us a call at the Great Bend Office 620-793-1910 or Hays 785-628-9430.

Stacy Campbell is an Agriculture and Natural Resources agent in the Cottonwood District (which includes Barton and Ellis counties) for K-State Research and Extension. You can contact him by e-mail at scampbel@ksu.edu or calling 785-628-9430.