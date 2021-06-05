Master Gardener: June Calendar

Ellis County Master Gardeners

kansashealthyyards.org recommends the completion of these tasks in June:

Summer brings the lazy, hazy days. With the spring cleanup and planting done, June is a time for simple maintenance and enjoyment of the lawn and landscape.

Vegetables and Fruits

• Renovate June bearing strawberry beds • Fertilize strawberries and water regularly to promote new growth • Plant another crop of sweet corn and green beans • Watch tomatoes for foliar leaf disease development and treat • Mulch crops for moisture conservation and weed control • Continue a regular fruit disease and insect control program • Remove sucker growth from base of trees and along branches • Pinch herbs to keep bushy and fresh with new growth • Turn compost pile and keep moist for a quicker breakdown

Flowers

• Pinch chrysanthemums for development of a bushy plant • Deadhead spent flower blossoms to keep plant flowering • Remove flower stalks from peonies and iris • Mulch flower gardens for the summer to conserve moisture, control weeds and cool the soil • Water plants as needed • Fertilize roses with about 1 cup of low analysis fertilizer per plant • Trim spent rose blossoms • Check plants for insects

• Remove dead foliage from spring bulbs • Water and fertilize container plantings regularly to encourage growth and flowering

Lawns

• Raise mowing height on tall fescue to 3" or 3 ½" for summer heat resistance • Spot treat for broadleaf weeds • Let grass clippings fall for nutrient recycling • Water the turf sparingly to increase drought tolerance during heat of summer. Let turf wilt between watering for best results • Check mower blade for sharpness and sharpen as needed • Check lawn mower engine oil and add or change according to owners' manual

Trees and Shrubs

• Check for bagworms and control as needed • Mulch around the bases of trees and shrubs to conserve moisture • Prune pines and spruces to shape and control size • Water newly planted trees and shrubs as needed • Prune spring flowering shrubs • Do not damage tree trunks with mowers and weed whips • Check for spider mite damage on various shrubs • Clip hedges as needed to maintain shape

Houseplants

• Fertilizer throughout the summer months to encourage growth • Wash leaves to remove dust • Take cuttings to start new plants • Prune and shape plants for added beauty • Repot plants as needed in 1" larger containers • Check for insect problems

Master Gardeners of Ellis County, Cottonwood District. More information available at www.cottonwood.ksu.edu or call 785-628-9430