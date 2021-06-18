95 Birthday: David Bontrager

David Bontrager of Ellsworth will celebrate his 95th birthday on July 3. David married Rosalee M. (Sumwait) Bontrager. The couple have three children, Gayle and Steve Seibel of Wishek, N.D., the late Beth Koechlein and her husband Kevin and Brian and Jan Bontrager of Kanopolis. They have six grandchildren. David was one of 12 children born to DY and Susan (Nisly) Bontrager of Yoder. He was born in New Mexico when the family moved there for a short time before moving back to Yoder. David served in WWII in the 82nd Airborne. He then spent many years working as a ranch hand in the Johnson/Scott City area then at a grain elevator and meat packing plant in Hutchinson and South Hutchinson. David and Rosalee moved to Ellsworth in 2013. The family is requesting a card shower. Cards may be sent to: 803 Hope Circle, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.