Alicia Boor: Gearing up for wheat harvest

Alicia Boor

The warm temperatures and sunny days are ripening the wheat, and soon it will be ready to harvest. The wheat crop is looking to be good this year and we have just the way for producers to show how well their fields produced. With so many excellent fields out there, producers may be interested in entering a variety into the Barton County Market wheat show at the Barton County Fair.

A farmer can submit 10 pounds of a variety of wheat to Extension, either by bringing it into our office, or at the local co-ops and filling out a small information page. The wheat will then be tested and scored. We will display the results at the county fair, and the best ones will then be entered into to the State fair. There is no cost to the producer to enter. If you are interested, please call 620-793-1910 or come into the office at 1800 12th street. Entries are due by June 30th.

After wheat harvest, it is also a good idea to monitor your garden for Thrips. Thrips are tiny insects that feed on developing flowers and leaves. If they feed on your tomato plants, they can cause the spread of a virus known as Tomato Spotted Wilt Virus. One symptom of this disease is white or yellow rings developing on the young fruit. If the virus is there, it cannot be treated. To help prevent this disease, control the weeds around the garden to make it more difficult for the Thrips to get to your plants. If you see symptoms of the virus, remove the infected plant immediately. Insecticides can be used, but with limited success. Your best defense is observation and early control if you happen to see these insects.

Alicia Boor is an Agriculture and Natural Resources agent in the Cottonwood District (which includes Barton and Ellis counties) for K-State Research and Extension. You can contact her by e-mail at aboor@ksu.edu or calling 620-793-1910