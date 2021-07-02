Faith briefs: Trinity Lutheran changes worship service time

Linn Ann Huntington

Special to Hays Daily News

Trinity Lutheran Church, 2703 Fort, will move its worship time to 8:30 a.m. on Sundays, beginning July 4 until the end of the calendar year. It will also return to full singing during the worship service, including the liturgy.

A fellowship time with a potluck brunch will follow the July 4 service. Call (785) 628-3364 for more information.

North Oak announces holiday worship schedule

North Oak Community Church, 3000 Oak, has announced changes in its worship service schedule for the July 4 holiday.

Worship services will meet at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday School will not meet.

Chaplain to speak at Hays Episcopal Churches

Ruth Price, a chaplain at HaysMed, will be the guest speaker at the two Episcopal churches in Hays on Sunday, July 11.

Price will speak at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2420 Hyacinth Ave., at 8 a.m. and then speak at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 2900 Canal Blvd., at 10 a.m.

Price of Hays has a Bachelors Degree in Biblical Theology and a Masters Degree in Spiritual Formation, both from Barclay College in Haviland, Kan. She has served at HaysMed since January 2020.

Hays Methodist Church sponsoring blood drive

Hays First United Methodist Church, 305 W. Seventh, will hold an American Red Cross blood drive from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 12.

Individuals may call (785) 625-3408 to make an appointment.

First Call signing up eligible kids to receive free backpacks

First Call for Help, 607 E. 13th St., is celebrating its 25th year of providing Backpacks for Kids.

Students must attend school in Ellis County in grades pre-K through high school in order to be eligible for the program. Plus, their families must be low-income or must have experienced some type of hardship in the last year, said Laura Shoaff, project coordinator.

Each eligible student will receive a free new backpack filled with school supplies and personal hygiene items.

Families may register their child for a backpack in one of three ways: going to www.firstcallelliscounty.com, or calling (785) 623-2800, or turning in the form from their child’s school, Shoaff said. The signup deadline is Monday, July 26.

Backpacks for pre-registered children will be distributed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at First Presbyterian Church, 2900 Hall St. Shoaff said around 600 backpacks are passed out each year.

Any leftover backpacks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at the same location.

Individuals wanting to contribute items are asked to provide new items from the following list: 3 x 3 sticky notes, any colors; small headphones/earbuds; combination locks; 8-10 Crayola washable markers; 12-pack colored pencils; glue sticks (no gel); white glue (4-oz. Elmers); 2-pocket folders; large pink or white erasers; tab index folders; new backpacks (no wheels); 24-pack Crayola crayons; 1” three-ring binders; plastic school boxes/pencil bags; watercolor paints; Highlighters and dry erase markers; composition notebooks; pointed scissors; #2 yellow pencils; notebook paper (wide and college ruled); one-subject spiral notebooks (wide and college ruled); hygiene items (male and female) shampoo; deodorant; and bar soap.

Items may be brought to the First Call office, or to one of the churches in Ellis County that is collecting supplies. The deadline for dropping off items is Thursday, July 15.

Shoaff said that volunteers are needed to help pack the backpacks and help distribute them. Those wishing to volunteer may call her at (785) 623-2800 to sign up. Shoaff said some local firms, such as Golden Belt Bank, have already been providing volunteers.

Individuals may also make financial contributions by mailing or taking a check to the above address and writing B4K or Backpacks For Kids in the memo line on their check.

Shoaff said the following companies have also made donations: Delta Dental provided 750 dental hygiene bags containing toothpaste, toothbrushes and dental floss; Blue Cross/Blue Shield provided $1,500 for shampoo, deodorant and soap; Midwest Energy donated $1,000; and Midwestern Pipeworks donated $1,000.