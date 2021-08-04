Faith briefs: Grief support group starting up on Aug. 26

Linn Ann Huntington

Special to Hays Daily News

GriefShare, a support group that offers healing and hope after the death of a loved one, will begin a series of 13 weekly sessions on Thursday, Aug. 26, at North Oak Community Church’s office, 3001 Northridge Court.

The sessions will run from 6 to 8 p.m. each Thursday through Nov. 18. Each session is self-contained. There is a one-time fee of $20 for registration and the workbook.

“GriefShare is a network of thousands of grief recovery groups meeting around the world,” said LuAnn Walters with the local group. “It is a program with direction and purpose, . . . a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life’s most difficult experiences.”

No pre-registration is necessary. More information about the international organization is available at www.griefshare.org. Additional information about the local group is available from Rich Matzke at (785) 650-2946.

Trinity Lutheran barbecue to benefit ARC Park

Trinity Lutheran Church will be hosting a “Benefit BBQ for the ARC Park” from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at the VFW, 2106 Vine.

The ARC Park, which is located at Seven Hills Park (33rd and Hillcrest), is being built by Arc of Central Plains. The recreation complex will “provide safe, boundless play opportunities for individuals of all ages and all abilities in one accessible spot,” according to the Arc’s website.

The park will feature a handicap-accessible playground, splash pad and ball field.

Anna Towns, administrative assistant for the church, said freewill donations would be taken at the barbecue.

On the menu are barbecued ribs, brisket, turkey, pulled pork, baked beans, cole slaw, potato salad, and various desserts.

She said to-go orders would be available the day of the event by calling the VFW at (785) 625-9940. No orders will be taken prior to Aug. 29, she added.

The meats are being provided by Downing-Nelson Oil Co. of Hays and are being prepared by one of the owners, Ron Nelson.

More information about the park and ways to make donations are available at www.haysarcpark.org.

Library sponsoring used clothing giveaway

The Hays Public Library, 1205 Main, will be giving away gently used clothing, shoes, coats, hats and gloves from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, in the Schmidt Gallery. There is no limit on the number of items an individual may take. Recipients do not have to meet income guidelines. The giveaway is part of the library’s Community Threads project.

Episcopal youth launch fundraiser for trip

The Youth Group of the Diocese of Western Kansas is selling bags of potatoes to help fund a trip to England.

The Rev. Shay Craig, vicar at St. Andrew’s and St. Michael’s Episcopal Churches in Hays, said the young people go on a pilgrimage to England every other year.

“Students explore sites significant in the history of the Church of England, worshiping regularly in historical churches and forming their faith on the ground where that faith was formed,” she said.

The 20-pound bags of brown baker potatoes sell for $20 per bag. Purchases may be made by contacting Craig at rev.shay.craig@gmail.com.

Concert, ice cream social planned at North Oak

The Men’s Quartet at North Oak Community Church will host a “Singspiration Ice Cream Social” at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at the church, 3000 Oak St.

The free event will feature a selection of Southern Gospel-style songs. The quartet is composed of James Mulkey, lead; Bryan Noone, tenor; Dave Barber, baritone; and Darrell Blosser, bass. Rich Matzke is their accompanist.

Kids Festival scheduled in downtown Hays

The Downtown Hays Development Corporation (DHDC) and Dialogue Ministries are partnering to sponsor a Kids Festival from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at the 10th Street Pavilion downtown.

The free festival will feature a bounce house, dunk tank, food, games, and the opportunity to win prizes, said Allie Glidewell, director of events with DHDC.

In addition, the band Anthony and the Anamals will be performing from 7 to 10 p.m. in the 10th Street parking lot.

Glidewell said DHDC is celebrating its 20th anniversary, “and we want to throw a party for the community.” A birthday cake from Augustine’s Bakery will be cut at 6:30 p.m.

That evening will also feature the Fall Art Walk downtown.

Churches and other organizations wanting to operate a booth at the festival may register at www.downtownhays.com/20years by Friday, Aug. 13. More information is available from Glidewell at (785) 621-4171.

FHSU Back to School Picnic reservations taken

The Office of Student Engagement at Fort Hays State University is currently taking reservations for on-campus groups and off-campus churches and other organizations who want a table at FHSU’s Back to School Picnic. The event will take place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, in the campus Quad.

According to the university’s website, there is no charge for FHSU student groups or off-campus non-profit groups. Commercial organizations must pay a $50 fee. One table is provided, but groups must provide their own chairs.

Groups are encouraged to visit https://www.fhsu.edu/engage/picnic/index to view the full rules about what types of products are allowed and not allowed to be given away at the event.

The reservation deadline, at the above link, is noon Wednesday, Aug. 18. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Wednesday, Aug. 25. More information is available at (785) 628-4664.