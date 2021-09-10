Faith Notes

Special to the Hays Daily News

Hays Christian Church hires new pastor

Hays Christian Church, 22nd and Marshall, has announced it will have a new pastor. The Rev. Cana Moore of West Islip, New York, will preach her first sermon at the church at 11 a.m. Sept. 12.

Moore grew up on Long Island, New York. She received her bachelor's degree from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas. She received her master's of divinity degree from Harding School of Theology in Memphis, Tennessee. She last served at the West Islip Church of Christ as interim associate minister.

Moore said, “I am thrilled to be joining the community of believers at Hays Christian Church, who have welcomed me as their new pastor. One of our hopes for the future of HCC is to continue the ways we are involved in the community and to grow relationships with the people of Ellis County.”

Holy Cross Catholic Church to host special Mass

Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pfeifer will host a Mass to commemorate the feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross at 3 p.m. Sept. 12.

Celebrants will be Bishop Gerald Vincke and Father Reggie Urban. Special music will be provided by Trilogy. Seed wheat will be blessed.

A social will follow in the school building following the Mass. The community is invited.

Trinity Lutheran schedules ‘Faith, Fun Kickoff’

Trinity Lutheran Church, 2703 Fort, invites individuals to its “Faith and Fun Kickoff” on the church lawn at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 12. The event will follow the worship service that begins at 8:30 a.m.

Anna Towns, administrative assistant, said, “We will have a finger-food brunch, games on the lawn (weather permitting), and ‘speed fellowship.’ This is an all-ages, everybody welcome kind of event.”

More information is available at (785) 625-2044.

‘SWIPE Out Hunger’ event coming up at FHSU

The annual “SWIPE Out Hunger” event will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, in Cunningham Hall on the Fort Hays State University campus.

“The goal of this event is to empower the local community to serve hungry people around the world,” said Quinn Munk with the university’s Center for Civic Leadership, which is organizing the event.

The center is partnering once again with Numana of El Dorado. “Volunteers will measure food, scoop it into meal bags, weigh and seal the bags, and box the finished products. The boxes will then be loaded onto trucks to prepare for international shipping,” Munk said in a news release.

“The meals consist of rice, soy protein, freeze-dried pinto beans and a blend of vitamins and minerals targeted to help the immune system of malnourished people.”

Monk said 125 volunteers are needed for the event. Individuals may sign up at qnmunk@mail.fhsu.edu.

Walk to raise funds for suicide prevention

The 5th Annual Hays Area Community Walk for Suicide Prevention will take place Sept. 18, at Municipal Park in downtown Hays.

Check in and registration starts at 1 p.m., with the walk and other activities starting at 2 p.m.

The walk is sponsored by the American Federation for Suicide Prevention. To register as a participant, volunteer, or team. Participants who raise more than $150 will receive a free T-shirt, and the team that raises the most money will get to lead the walk.