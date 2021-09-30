Hill City's Jack Creek Pumpkin Patch offers more fall activities

As the fall season progresses into full swing, people are ready to look for pumpkins and corn mazes.

The Jack Creek Pumpkin Patch, owned by Saundra and Steve Nickelson of Jack Creek Salvage, has fielded more and more attention since its opening four years ago.

Located six miles south of Penokee, but within the Nickelsons' native Hill City, the patch offers a corn maze, plenty of games and a petting zoo.

Inside their refurbished barn, visitors can find wood décor, fall candles, shirts and sweatshirts.

The Nickelsons’ salvage business focuses on transforming forgotten pieces of wood into works of art. They also have a family farm, where they grow most of the pumpkins available for purchase.

The operation grew over time, beginning with hosting small Halloween parties with family.

"It's just something that we've always loved," Saundra Nickelson said. "We just thought, 'Let's do what we really love.'"

Jack Creek's store, pumpkin patch and corn maze is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all weekends through October until Sunday, Oct. 31, when the patch will close. Admission is $7 and children 2 years old or under get in free.

The pumpkin patch is located at 1887 200th Ave., Hill City, 56 miles west of Hays via Interstate 70 West and U.S. Highway 283 North.

Find out more at the Jack Creek Salvage's Facebook page.