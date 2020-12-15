Ellis County hires new public works director

The Ellis County Board of Commissioners is pleased to announce the appointment of Brendan Mackay as the new Public Works Director.

Mackay brings 12 years of day-to-day management experience, including 16 months of local government experience.

Mackay was first a mine engineer and surveyor for Alliance Coal and Springfield Coal in Illinois, followed by an operations manager for Hibbing Taconite in Hibbing, MN. In 2015, Mackay came to Kansas to work as the mine engineer for APAC Kansas Inc., Shears Division. Mackay then filled the vacant position in Lincoln County as Director of the Highway Department.

Mackay and his wife Kelly have two children: Malachi and James.

“Kelly and I are very excited to join the Ellis County community," said Mackay. "It is a beautiful area and we look forward to settling down and establishing roots in the area. Kelly loves crafts and baking treats and is looking forward to being involved in the new community."

Mackay is slated to begin his duties in Ellis County on Jan 4th, 2021. At that time, he will work with current public works director Bill Ring for approximately one month until Ring's retirement.

“Bill Ring has done a great job as the Public Works Director and I look forward to continuing on the positive path he has set forth," said Mackay. "I enjoyed meeting the elected and appointed officials and am excited to join the team environment found in Ellis County”

In hiring Mackay, Commission Chair Butch Schlyer said “We are very excited to get Brendan on board as our new Public Works Director, as well as into our community. We hope everyone welcomes Brendan and his family to Ellis County.”