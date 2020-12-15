Sign up for community Christmas dinner ends Dec. 16

Hays Daily News

With the generosity of the Schmidt Foundation and collaboration with the United Way of Ellis County, a free Christmas Dinner will be provided to individuals in the community, on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sign up for the dinner ends Wednesday, December 16th

“The Schmidt Foundation is pleased to partner with the United Way to help families in our community celebrate the spirit of Christmas. It is always so exciting to see how our community comes together to help each other.” Gary Shorman, President of the Schmidt Foundation.

The Press and Thirsty’s will be providing the meals and pick up will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the 23rd. The meals will be served cold in reheatable containers. You will select your choice of location on the sign up form that you can find on the United Way of Ellis County’s website, www.liveunited.us/community-christmas-dinner.

The United Way is also looking for volunteers to help distribute the meals at the two restaurant locations. For more information or to volunteer contact the United Way at 785-628-8281 or email erica@liveunited.us.