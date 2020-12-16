Free viewing of rare conjunction of Jupiter, Saturn

FHSU Press Release

Sky watchers are in for an end-of-year treat.

What has become known popularly as the “Christmas Star” is an especially vibrant planetary conjunction easily visible in the evening sky over the next two weeks as the bright planets Jupiter and Saturn come together, culminating on the night of Dec. 21.

This viewing behind Wooster on top of the FHSU levee is sponsored by the Science and Mathematics Education Institute at Fort Hays State University.

Masks are required. The viewing is free and open to the public. Weather permitting the viewing is set for 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.