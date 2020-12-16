Community Calendar

Hays Daily News

Angel Tree/donations: The Salvation Army serving Ellis County needs gifts for 125 children in low-income families. Requests are on the Angel Tree at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 4310 Vine. Select a tag, buy the gift, return unwrapped, to Fuzzy’s by Dec. 18. Unwrapped toys and children’s clothing can also be donated. Call the Salvation Army before dropping donations at (785) 621-2794. Volunteers needed to wrap the gifts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, in the Hadley Center Conference Room, and to hand out gifts to families from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, in the same location. Volunteer walk-ins are welcome.

Free Chirstmas dinner: Register with the United Way of Ellis County for Christmas dinner with all the trimmings. Register by midnight, Wednesday, Dec. 16 at liveunited.us/community-christmas-dinner. Pickup is at Thirsty’s Grill, 2704 Vine, or The Press, 230 E. 8th from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Gift basket raffle: United Way of Ellis County is selling “Dine-Out Day” raffle tickets for three gift baskets as a holiday fundraiser. Each basket contain $400 worth of gift cards from 20 local restaurants. Tickets $5 each or 5 for $20. Buy at www.liveunited.us. Drawing Monday Dec. 14.

Hays Recreation Board Meeting: 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17; Hays Recreation Center, 1105 Canterbury Drive.

Frostfest Parade: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19. 20-year tradition gets a twist this year. Instead of the usual parade, residents and businesses are invited to decorate their vehicles with Christmas decor and drag Main Street. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Santa’s workshop at 1012 Main, receiving Santa letters, and working. The big tree in Union Pacific Park will have triple the bulbs. Reindeer, a snowman, and a Christmas tree will be strolling the bricks. Call DHDC, 785-621-4171.

Annual Downtown Dollar Giveaway: Now through Dec. 19, customers can shop 15 Downtown businesses to earn tickets into a $2,000 and $1,000 Downtown Dollar drawing. Prizes will be drawn virtually via a Facebook live on The Bricks in Downtown Hays Facebook page, at 5 p.m. Dec. 19. Ticket holders are encouraged to watch the live stream December 19 at 5:00 pm, but winners will have 48 hours to come forward with the winning ticket and claim their prize.

Online Science Café: "Are we alone in the universe?" Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at 7 p.m. We are at an interesting time in planetary studies. Deep-space missions are now able to explore potentially-habitable worlds within our Solar System and beyond. Within the next few years we may finally be able to answer the ultimate question – are we alone in the universe? Presenter is Dr. Paul Adams, physics professor. Go to Science Café Facebook https://fb.me/e/38I9Ds4hW (Do not need to have Facebook to watch)

www.fhsu.edu/smei. Free.

Grief/Share: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 15-Jan.28, 2021. A 13-week Christ-centered seminar, support group for help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. Each session is self-contained. Start at any time. Breathe Coffee House, 703 B Main St. Call 785-650-2946.

Sternberg Museum: Sternberg Museum of Natural History, 3000 Sternberg Dr., open daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1-6 p.m. Sundays. Call 785-628-4286.

ACCESS Transportation: Public transportation, 6 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Reservations up to two weeks in advance. Riders should wear face mask on the bus. Call 785-621-1052.

Hays Public Library, pick up and delivery: Books, movies and video games available for check out through delivery and pick up service from the HPL Bookmobile or van. Fill out online form or call to place an order. Schedule a date and time for service. The library does not charge overdue fines. Call 785-625-9014 or google form at hayslibrary.org.

A Quiet America showing: Hays Arts Council sponsors streaming showing of the 1976 documentary and 2015 sequel about Hays, “A Quiet America,” filmed by Radio Television Suisse. Streaming at https://bit.ly/3b5GoD2

FSA & NRCS Offices: Open by phone and appointment only. Phone numbers at farmers.gov/service-center-locator. Online services with eAuth account, enroll through farmers.gov/sign-in

KansasWorks: Hays Workforce Center, 332 E. 8th St. Virtual services by phone at 785-625-5654, e-mail haysjobs@ks.gov, chat through kansasworks.com, and Skype. Services available by appointment.

Hays Rec Fitness videos: Fitness at home: Video workouts with the fitness teachers from Hays Recreation Center, for kids and adults, all fitness levels, from yoga to lifting weight at home without equipment. See the Hays Rec Nex-Tech channel at https://bit.ly/2XnMTOx.

Financial assistance, food resource list: First Call for Help of Ellis County, 617 E. 13th. Services and assistance. Wait in vehicle if others are in lobby. No toilet paper, anti-bacterial wipes or hand sanitizer available. Call 785-623-2800.

Porch light nights: Hays Police Department asks residents to turn on porch lights at night for neighborhood safety. Odd-numbered homes, first and third full weeks of the month. Even-numbered homes, second and fourth full weeks.